tracklist : 1/BEACH SLANG « kicking over bottles » (from « the deadbeat bang of heartbreak cty » 2020) 2/VELVET CRUSH « superstar » (from « in the presence of greatness » 1991) 3/CHAGRIN « piglet » (from « ground scores » 2019) 4/CHAGRIN « separation anxiety » (from « ground scores » 2019) 5/THE SPEEDWAYS « number seven » (from new single 2020) 6/ SUNSHINE BOYS » infinity girl » (from new single 2020)7/MATERIAL ISSUE « Renée remains the same » (from « international pop overthrow » 1991) 8/ TEENAGE FAN CLUB « star sign » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991) 9/CHAGRIN « thrown away » (from « ground scores » 2019) 10/ CHAGRIN » shasta lake » (from « ground scores » 2019) 11/ M.A.P.A. « always again » (from « so simple and so clear » 2019) 12/M.A.P.A. » I look around » (from « so simple and so clear » 2019)
Gérard, Jean-Yvs and Jacques Leclerc
Pop dreams – 24/01/2020
24 janvier 2020