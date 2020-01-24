podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Pop dreams – 24/01/2020
    indie indie pop power pop
    24 janvier 2020




    tracklist : 1/BEACH SLANG « kicking over bottles » (from « the deadbeat bang of heartbreak cty » 2020) 2/VELVET CRUSH « superstar » (from « in the presence of greatness » 1991) 3/CHAGRIN « piglet » (from « ground scores » 2019) 4/CHAGRIN « separation anxiety » (from « ground scores » 2019) 5/THE SPEEDWAYS « number seven » (from new single 2020) 6/ SUNSHINE BOYS  » infinity girl » (from new single 2020)7/MATERIAL ISSUE « Renée remains the same » (from « international pop overthrow » 1991) 8/ TEENAGE FAN CLUB « star sign » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991) 9/CHAGRIN « thrown away » (from « ground scores » 2019) 10/ CHAGRIN  » shasta lake » (from « ground scores » 2019) 11/ M.A.P.A. « always again » (from « so simple and so clear » 2019) 12/M.A.P.A.  » I look around » (from « so simple and so clear » 2019)



    Pop Dreams is each friday on Radio DIO 89.5 fm from 8 to 9 pm (9.30 sometimes) and podcast on Mixcloud and on www.radiodio.org



    Gérard, Jean-Yvs and Jacques Leclerc

    STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!!

