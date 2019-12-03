podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE – 03/12/2019
    crust hardcore punk
    3 décembre 2019 | Pas de commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:00:16 — 110.1MB) | Embed

    Coche Bomba (F) / Sedition (Ecosse) / Disaffect (Ecosse) / Riot Porn (Canada) / No Statik (US) / Oblaka (Russie) / Simulacro (Espagne) / Kohti Tuhoa (Finlande) / Ydinaseeton Pohjola (Finlande) / Mandible Klaw (Canada) / Mother Fuckers (Canada) / Krimewatch (US) / Lockheed (US) / Verbal Razors (F) / Ed Warner (F) / Chain Cult (Grèce) / Total Rejects (Russie) / Bleakness (F) / Eskorbuto (Espagne) / Fastbacks (US) / Life Scars (Pologne) / Lost World (Allemagne) / Kontakta (UK) / Stiff Meds (UK) / No Trend (US) / USA/Mexico (US) / Bagna (Belarus) / Nux Vomica (US) / Douche Froide (F) / Litovsk (F) / Declino (Italie) / Special Interest (US) / Axe Rash (Suède) / Protestera (Suède) / Tuhoon Tuomitut (Finlande) / Ladrona (Costa Rica) / Perpex Flesh (UK) / Deletär (F) / Gel (US)

