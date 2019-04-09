podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE – 09/04/2019
    hardcore punk
    9 avril 2019

    Playlist :

    Coche Bomba (F) / Gutter (F) / Hank Wood & the Hammerheads (US) / Kontrasocial (Indonésie) / Rakta (Brazil) / Anti-Everything (Trinidad & Tobago) / Kontrolle (Allemagne) / Abuso (Colombie) / Bib (US) / Come to Grief (US) / Sial (Singapour) / Rata Negra (Espagne) / Enzyme (Australie) / Apes Brigade (F) / Kronstadt (F) / Shock (F) / Naatlo Sutila (F) / Les Profs de Skids (F) / Deutsche Laichen (Allemagne) / Kenny Kenny Ho Ho (Allemagne) / Antidoto (Espagne) / Mauvaise Surprise (F) / Unsixyves (F) / Riot Porn (Canada) / Nightwatchers (F) / The Hand (US) / Bazookatooth (US) / Worst Witch (UK) / Bad Breeding (UK) / Omega Tribe (UK) / Mau Mau’s (UK) / Logikparty (Irlande) / Gauche (US) / Mariage Materiel (US) / Anoxia (US) / Axe Rash (Suède) / Bad Religion (US)

    SIAL
    SIAL

