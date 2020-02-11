podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La France pue – 11/02/2020
    crust hardcore punk
    11 février 2020 | Pas de commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:53:41 — 104.1MB)

    Coche Bomba (F) / Complex (US) / Tipex (Spain) / Ritual Knives (F) / 1000 Vierges (F) / Illicit (Canada) / Sights of War (Canada) / Innocent (US) / Intoxicados (Panama) / El Banda (Pologne) / Lime Crush (Autriche) / Fantomas (US) / Melvins (US) / Parasytes (Canada) / After the Bombs (Canada) / Hondartzako Hondakinak (F) / Svaveldioxid (Suède) / Litige (F) / Iena (Italie) / Potere Negativo (Italie) / Ascidie (F) / Asco (Brazil) / Negative Runners (F) / Catisfaction (F) / Poison Girls (UK) / Red Monkey (UK) / Beastie Boys (US) / Marduk (Suède) / Option (US) / Irreal (Espagne) / Decisions (US) / Hetze (Belgium) / Tozibab / Rat Cage (UK) / Bad Religion (US) / Hag (Suède) / The Feminazis (Afrique du Sud)

