La france pue – 17/12/2019

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:53:25 — 103.8MB) | Embed
Coche Bomba (F) / Gauze (Japon) / Warthog (US) / Talk is Poison (US) / Années Zéro (F) / Hinin (F) / Traitre (F) / Hans-a-Plast (Allemagne) / Heimatgluck (Allemagne) / Femme Krawal (Allemagne) / Ojos Rojos (Mexique) / Falkonera (Grèce) / Sprackta (Canada) / Chain Cult (Grèce) / Les Profs de Skids ‘(F) / La Cie Kta (F) / Congreed (Allemagne) / Agonir (Suisse) / One Burning Match (F) / Abi Ooze (US) / Arteries (US) / Bad Jesus Experience (Finlande) / TV Violence (F) / Cuir (F) / Schizoid (F) / Larma (Suède) / Lux (Espagne) / Turbo Negro (Norvège) / Pawns (US) / Minima (Espagne) / Unsanitary Napkin (Nouvelle-Zélande) / Rondos (Hollande) / Scraps (F) / Scrap Brain (UK) / Sueurs Froides (F) / Liquids (US) / …Is Dodelijk (Allemagne) / Nadsat (Espagne)