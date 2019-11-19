LA FRANCE PUE – 19/11/2019
19 novembre 2019 | Pas de commentaire
Coche Bomba (F) / Barren ? (F) / Alarm (F) / Panacea (Pologne) / Zerum (Allemagne-UK) / Ruidosa Inmundicia (Autriche) / Problems (US) / Ohyda (Pologne) / Laxity (Pologne) / Department of Bullshit (F) / Straight to Hell (F) / Zone infinie (F) / Total Rejects (Russie) / Bleakness (F) / Chain Cult (Grèce) / Jarada (Israël) / Nux Vomica (US) / Hibernation (Grèce) / The Stranglers (UK) / Detritus (Belgique) / Xyresic (Singapour) / Austerity (UK) / Embers (US) / Diaspora (Finlande) / Three Guys (F) / Bombardement (F) / Coffin Break (US)