Listen in bed – Emission 2
4 octobre 2019 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:13:31 — 108.8MB) | Embed
https://drive.google.com/open?id=11txjTShqbm_I2HSJfRop-X4ch5Np30Qn
Emission 2 (Vinyles)
The Crystals, Uptown
Secret cities, Pebbles
The Fall, 15 ways
Awol One & Daddy Kev, Audio bibles
Winter Family, Y
Bernard Herrmann, Psycho: The Bathroom, the Murder
Ennio Morricone, L’homme à l’harmonica
Pink Floyd, Astronomy Domine
Charles Mingus, Far wells, Mills Valley
Morane, Let me out
La chronique de Gilles Deles : épisode 1, Daniel Johnston
Nirvana, Aneurysm (live)
(Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard)