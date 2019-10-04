podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Listen in bed – Emission 2
    jazz pop rap rock
    4 octobre 2019 | Pas de commentaire

    Emission 2 (Vinyles)

    The Crystals, Uptown

    Secret cities, Pebbles

    The Fall, 15 ways

    Awol One & Daddy Kev, Audio bibles

    Winter Family, Y

    Bernard Herrmann, Psycho: The Bathroom, the Murder 

    Ennio Morricone, L’homme à l’harmonica

    Pink Floyd, Astronomy Domine

    Charles Mingus, Far wells, Mills Valley 

    Morane, Let me out

    La chronique de Gilles Deles : épisode 1, Daniel Johnston

    Nirvana, Aneurysm (live) 

    (Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard) 

