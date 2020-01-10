podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Listen in bed – Emission 8
    jazz pop rap rock
    10 janvier 2020

    Emission 8 (Vinyle, suite no. 2)

    The Undisputed Truth – Like a rolling stone

    Gal Costa – Nao identificado

    Paul McCartney – Maybe I’m amazed

    Brian Olive – See me Mariona

    DJ Shadow – Back to front

    DJ Shadow – Border crossing

    Tyler the Creator – Tron cat

    Tes – New New York

    Robert Wyatt – Blues in Bob Minor

    Michael Wookey – Somebody golden

    Delgados – Pull wires from the wall

    Little Joy – No one’s better sake

    The Strokes – Under control

    Travis Scott feat. Kendrick Lamar – Goosebumps

    Dntel – By Torpedo or Crohn’s (Why? remix)

    (Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard)

