Listen in bed – Emission 8
10 janvier 2020 | Pas de commentaire
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1tWOuksSS6Tl-JyTY77ume-At1Ke0me2s
Emission 8 (Vinyle, suite no. 2)
The Undisputed Truth – Like a rolling stone
Gal Costa – Nao identificado
Paul McCartney – Maybe I’m amazed
Brian Olive – See me Mariona
DJ Shadow – Back to front
DJ Shadow – Border crossing
Tyler the Creator – Tron cat
Tes – New New York
Robert Wyatt – Blues in Bob Minor
Michael Wookey – Somebody golden
Delgados – Pull wires from the wall
Little Joy – No one’s better sake
The Strokes – Under control
Travis Scott feat. Kendrick Lamar – Goosebumps
Dntel – By Torpedo or Crohn’s (Why? remix)
(Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard)