    Listen in bed – Mix 1
    jazz pop rap rock
    27 septembre 2019

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=11D0uUPAEzK0YG5gggPRGIDdxO_pZaHkk
    Mix 1 (Drive)

    Electric Guest, This head I hold

    Frankie Cosmos, If I had a dog

    Blondie, Heart of glass

    Arcade Fire, Neighborhood 2

    Tame Impala, Elephant

    College & Electric Youth, A real hero

    Kavinsky, Night call

    The Knife, Pass this on

    Sporto Kantes, Lee

    Grandmaster Flash, The Message

    The Sugarhill Gang, Rapper’s Delight 

    Beastie Boys, Super disco breakin’

    Action Bronson, The chairman’s intent

    A Tribe Called Quest, We the people

    Rapsody feat. D’Angelo & GZA, Ibtihaj 

    Dope Saint Jude, Liddy 

    (Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard) 

