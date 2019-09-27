Listen in bed – Mix 1
27 septembre 2019 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:00:00 — 137.3MB) | Embed
https://drive.google.com/open?id=11D0uUPAEzK0YG5gggPRGIDdxO_pZaHkk
Mix 1 (Drive)
Electric Guest, This head I hold
Frankie Cosmos, If I had a dog
Blondie, Heart of glass
Arcade Fire, Neighborhood 2
Tame Impala, Elephant
College & Electric Youth, A real hero
Kavinsky, Night call
The Knife, Pass this on
Sporto Kantes, Lee
Grandmaster Flash, The Message
The Sugarhill Gang, Rapper’s Delight
Beastie Boys, Super disco breakin’
Action Bronson, The chairman’s intent
A Tribe Called Quest, We the people
Rapsody feat. D’Angelo & GZA, Ibtihaj
Dope Saint Jude, Liddy
(Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard)