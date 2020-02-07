podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Listen in bed – Mix 11
    jazz pop rap rock
    7 février 2020

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iBQifc-VK7pfNoFxRJ2G3a_FFLMGckba
    Mix 11 (Satchidananda) 

    Richard Dawson – Two Halves

    The Kinks – Time Song

    The Pretenders – I go to sleep

    Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

    Ben Folds Five – Battle of Who Could Care Less

    Stereolab – Captain Easychord

    Blood Sweat & Tears – Smiling Phases

    Elbow – Any Day Now

    Gold Chains – Rock The Parti

    David Bowie – Little Wonder

    Kill the Vultures – Good Intentions

    Alice Coltrane ft. Pharoah Sanders – Journey In Satchidananda

    (Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard)

