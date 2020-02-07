Listen in bed – Mix 11
7 février 2020 | Pas de commentaire
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iBQifc-VK7pfNoFxRJ2G3a_FFLMGckba
Mix 11 (Satchidananda)
Richard Dawson – Two Halves
The Kinks – Time Song
The Pretenders – I go to sleep
Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
Ben Folds Five – Battle of Who Could Care Less
Stereolab – Captain Easychord
Blood Sweat & Tears – Smiling Phases
Elbow – Any Day Now
Gold Chains – Rock The Parti
David Bowie – Little Wonder
Kill the Vultures – Good Intentions
Alice Coltrane ft. Pharoah Sanders – Journey In Satchidananda
(Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard)