    Listen in bed – Mix 2
    jazz pop rap rock
    11 octobre 2019 | Pas de commentaire

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=11M7lUsBdC3F46oNS9N7P61Rn8wl1OqJY
    Mix 2 (The Sopranos)

    Paul Simon, I know what I know

    Bruno Pernardas, Spaceway 70

    Caméléon, La rosée si feuille songe

    Melody’s Echo Chamber, Bisou magique

    Derya Yıldırım, Nem kaldi

    Jeanette, Porque te vas

    Fleet Foxes, White winter hymnal

    Granville, Jersey

    H Hawkline, Means that much

    Cate le Bon, Love is not love 

    Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra, Kiss The Sky

    Johnny Thunders, You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory

    John Cooper Clarke, Evidently Chicken Town 

    Frank Sinatra, It was a very good year

    (Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard)

