Listen in bed – Mix 2
11 octobre 2019 | Pas de commentaire
https://drive.google.com/open?id=11M7lUsBdC3F46oNS9N7P61Rn8wl1OqJY
Mix 2 (The Sopranos)
Paul Simon, I know what I know
Bruno Pernardas, Spaceway 70
Caméléon, La rosée si feuille songe
Melody’s Echo Chamber, Bisou magique
Derya Yıldırım, Nem kaldi
Jeanette, Porque te vas
Fleet Foxes, White winter hymnal
Granville, Jersey
H Hawkline, Means that much
Cate le Bon, Love is not love
Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra, Kiss The Sky
Johnny Thunders, You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
John Cooper Clarke, Evidently Chicken Town
Frank Sinatra, It was a very good year
(Générique : Mos Def, Quiet dog bite hard)