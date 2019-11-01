OVERDRIVE – 01 11 19
1 novembre 2019 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 1er novembre sur Radio Dio.
www.radiodio.org
www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
Type O Negative
Flying Colors
Opeth
Jan Akkerman
Abbygail
Leprous (annonce concert)
Vanden Plas
Avatarium
Dagoba + annonce concert + concours
Ola Englund
Eths
Sarke
Wreck of Defy
Cattle Decapitation
