    OVERDRIVE – 10 01 20
    Extreme Metal hard rock heavy metal Instrumental
    10 janvier 2020


    Podcast de l’émission Overdrive du 10 janvier sur Radio Dio avec une interview du projet Guitar United.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Ozzy Osbourne
    Jorn
    Motorjesus
    Running Wild
    Rage
    Avatarium
    United Guitars + interview
    Ultra Vomit
    Deathawaits
    Hatred Dusk
    Swarm

