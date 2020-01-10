OVERDRIVE – 10 01 20
10 janvier 2020 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast de l’émission Overdrive du 10 janvier sur Radio Dio avec une interview du projet Guitar United.
Ozzy Osbourne
Jorn
Motorjesus
Running Wild
Rage
Avatarium
United Guitars + interview
Ultra Vomit
Deathawaits
Hatred Dusk
Swarm
