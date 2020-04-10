podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 10 04 20
    Extreme Metal folk hard rock heavy metal
    10 avril 2020 | Pas de commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 10 avril 2020 sur Radio Dio.
    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Judas Priest
    Nightwish
    Biff Byford
    Harem Scarem
    Audrey Horne
    Finger Lick
    Naked Six
    Unity
    Deadrisen
    Trivium
    Justify Rebellion
    Master Boot Record
    Crematory
    Ex Deo
    Blaze of Perdition
    Borgne
    Myrkur

