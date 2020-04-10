OVERDRIVE – 10 04 20
10 avril 2020 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 10 avril 2020 sur Radio Dio.
Judas Priest
Nightwish
Biff Byford
Harem Scarem
Audrey Horne
Finger Lick
Naked Six
Unity
Deadrisen
Trivium
Justify Rebellion
Master Boot Record
Crematory
Ex Deo
Blaze of Perdition
Borgne
Myrkur
