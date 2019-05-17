podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 17 05 19
    Death Metal French Core hard rock heavy metal
    17 mai 2019


    Podcast de l’émission du 17 mai 2019 sur Overdrive Radio Dio avec le groupe Aqme en interview pour présenter son album Requiem.

    Dio
    Grand Magus
    The Damned Things
    Whitesnake
    Axel Rudi Pell
    Emi Bul
    Aqme + interview
    Aqme + interview
    Samael + annonce concert
    Darkthrone
    Ring Worm
    Hannibal Death Machine

