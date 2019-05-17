OVERDRIVE – 17 05 19
17 mai 2019 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast de l’émission du 17 mai 2019 sur Overdrive Radio Dio avec le groupe Aqme en interview pour présenter son album Requiem.
Dio
Grand Magus
The Damned Things
Whitesnake
Axel Rudi Pell
Emi Bul
Aqme + interview
Samael + annonce concert
Darkthrone
Ring Worm
Hannibal Death Machine
