    OVERDRIVE – 24 05 19
    BLACK METAL Death Metal hard rock heavy metal
    24 mai 2019 | Pas de commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive Radio Dio de l’émission du 24 mai 2019 enregistrée en compagnie du groupe Death Metal orchestral Mythark venu présenter son premier album, Unleash the Darkness.

    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
    www.radiodio.org

    Opeth
    Amon Amarth
    Mythark + interview
    Cradle of Filth
    Whitesnake
    Mythark + interview
    Winds of Plague
    Fleshgod Apocalypse
    Cryptosy
    Mythark + interview
    Septic Flesh
    Mythark + interview
    Black Label Society

