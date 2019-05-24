OVERDRIVE – 24 05 19
Podcast Overdrive Radio Dio de l’émission du 24 mai 2019 enregistrée en compagnie du groupe Death Metal orchestral Mythark venu présenter son premier album, Unleash the Darkness.
Opeth
Amon Amarth
Mythark + interview
Cradle of Filth
Whitesnake
Mythark + interview
Winds of Plague
Fleshgod Apocalypse
Cryptosy
Mythark + interview
Septic Flesh
Mythark + interview
Black Label Society
