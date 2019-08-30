OVERDRIVE – 30 08 19
30 août 2019 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 30 aout 2019 sur Radio Dio.
Deep Purple
King’s X
Slipknot + annonce concert
Crashdiet
The New Roses
Core Leonie
King’s Rage
Mikhmakh
Visions of Atlantis
Volbeat
Overkill + annonce concert
Destruction + annonce concert
No Return + annonce concert
Killswitch Engage
Carnifex
Wormed
