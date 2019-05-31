podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 31 05 19
    Core Death Metal hard rock heavy metal
    31 mai 2019 | Pas de commentaire


    Podcast de l’émission du 31 mai 2019 sur Overdrive / Radio Dio.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Badlands
    Diamond Head
    The Treatment
    Accept
    Enforcer
    L.A. Guns
    D-A-D
    Crazy Lixx
    The Rods
    Arch Matheos
    Inhepsie
    Step in Fluid
    Sidilarsen
    Lofofora
    Inter Arma
    Possessed
    Kampfar

