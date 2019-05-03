podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    POP DREAMS – 03/05/2019
    indie indie pop power pop
    3 mai 2019 | Pas de commentaire



    tracklist of this program :
    1/STAYAWAKES « keepsakeS » (from « dogs & cats :living together » 2018)
    2/ THE LITTLE RABBITS « help » (from « dans les faux puits rouges et gris » 1991)
    3/WILD MEADOWS « stay for a while » (from « wild meadows » 2018)
    4/ WILD MEADOWS « feel the noise » (from « wild meadows » 2018)
    5/NO WIN « after your legs » (from « downey » 2019)
    6/ NO WIN « vision » (from « downey » 2019)
    7/ DEUS « instant street » (from » ideal crash » 1999)
    8/BIG HELLO « today will be yesterday tomorrow » (from « apples and oranges » 2001)
    9/WILD MEADOWS « first exit » (from « wild meadows » 2018)
    10/ WILD MEADOWS « Jennifer » (from wild meadows » 2018)
    11/LES VARIATIONS « what a mess again » (from « nador » 1970)
    12/ LES VARIATIONS « free me » (from « nador » 1970)
    13/ THE UNDERTONES « here comes the summer » (from « the undertones » 1979)
    14/L REED/NICO/ J CALE « I’ll be your mirror » (from « le Bataclan 1972 » 2003)
    15/WILD MEADOWS « sunshine » (from « wild meadows » 2018)
    16/ CABANA WEAR (from » cabana wear » 2019)
    17: Nick ENG « maybe tomorrow » (from « long shot » 2019)
    18/ NO WIN « waiting for a call » (from « downey » 2019)

    POP DREAMS on Radio Dio 89.5/www.radio.org each friday from 8 to 9 pm (sometimes 9.30) and podcast on the radio site and on Mixcloud
    STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!! Gérard, Jean-Yves et Jacques

