POP DREAMS – 03/05/2019

tracklist of this program :
1/STAYAWAKES « keepsakeS » (from « dogs & cats :living together » 2018)
2/ THE LITTLE RABBITS « help » (from « dans les faux puits rouges et gris » 1991)
3/WILD MEADOWS « stay for a while » (from « wild meadows » 2018)
4/ WILD MEADOWS « feel the noise » (from « wild meadows » 2018)
5/NO WIN « after your legs » (from « downey » 2019)
6/ NO WIN « vision » (from « downey » 2019)
7/ DEUS « instant street » (from » ideal crash » 1999)
8/BIG HELLO « today will be yesterday tomorrow » (from « apples and oranges » 2001)
9/WILD MEADOWS « first exit » (from « wild meadows » 2018)
10/ WILD MEADOWS « Jennifer » (from wild meadows » 2018)
11/LES VARIATIONS « what a mess again » (from « nador » 1970)
12/ LES VARIATIONS « free me » (from « nador » 1970)
13/ THE UNDERTONES « here comes the summer » (from « the undertones » 1979)
14/L REED/NICO/ J CALE « I’ll be your mirror » (from « le Bataclan 1972 » 2003)
15/WILD MEADOWS « sunshine » (from « wild meadows » 2018)
16/ CABANA WEAR (from » cabana wear » 2019)
17: Nick ENG « maybe tomorrow » (from « long shot » 2019)
18/ NO WIN « waiting for a call » (from « downey » 2019)
POP DREAMS on Radio Dio 89.5/www.radio.org each friday from 8 to 9 pm (sometimes 9.30) and podcast on the radio site and on Mixcloud
STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!! Gérard, Jean-Yves et Jacques