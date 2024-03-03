podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 23 Label Acroplane
    breakbeat electro ILLbient
    3 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:15:32 — 155.1MB) | Embed

    Subscribe: RSS

    Boîte à Bordel 23 Label Acroplane

    Tracklist :
    SOMATIC RESPONSES : Tec Cymru / Doomsday conduit
    LAITR : A fire derides / Sapphire send
    THETA : Paramedic : Reclaimed Structures
    SOMATIC RESPONSES : Keep the rave dark / The decision tree
    ANODYNE : Crossed words / The love album
    BLOOD_MUTE : Bad for your hands / Blood Mute
    WaGaWaGa : White noise / Acid Highway
    The Person : Maxres Acid / The Future’s in your head
    ELECTROMECA : Weighthlessness / Rythm Issue

    TRACKERMATTE : Crystal Breeze / Chromium serpent
    DAVE MONOLITH : Quoton /The Devil’s own thermal Xtra swill pill
    µ-ZIQ : Something Else / Duntisbourne Abbots Soulmate Devastation technics
    ECHO 106 : Myrtle Acid / Shifting Multiverse
    ASTRIX : Universo / Universo
    CLARO INTELECTO : Blank CC /Stanza
    AL AZIF : Oxygen / HHeO

    Nouveautés
    MIKYFLEX : CODEINE / Post mortem
    GREMS feat STARLION : France telecom / ALGEBRE 3.0

    Kecekecé :
    CHEB KHALED et EL AZHAR : Chabrassi fi Ouahran

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE La Boîte à Bordel

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       