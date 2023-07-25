podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 25/07/2023
    crust hardcore punk
    25 juillet 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1+2+3/ AMMO (New Jrsey, US) « All you do (is want me to die » + « Kleptocracy » + « Life Crime » from « Web of Lies / Death won’t even satisfy » LP (2022)
    4+5/ SAVE YOUR CHILDREN (Austin, US) « Ragged Company » + « Breeding Ground » from « Demo » (2022)
    6/ DISMALFUCKER (Münster, Allemagne) « Whistle you get worked » from split LP w/ Hetze (2019)
    7/ CROSSHAIRS (Victoria, Canada) « Pawns » from « Perverted Law » LP (2023)
    8/ CM (Central Java, Indonésie) « No Plod » from « Demo » (2023)
    9/ EX-PARENTS (Roanoke, US) « Vile » from « s/t » LP (2023)
    10/ CULT OBJECTS (Philadelphia, US) « Scorpion Grass » from « Secrets of Pain-free living » LP (2022)
    11/ BLEMISH (Montreal, Canada) « Paranoia » from « s/t » LP (2021)
    12/ CHAINED BLISS (Philadelphia, US) « Pillars of Abuse » from « s/t » LP (2022)
    1/ INTERPUNKCE (Praha, République Tchèque) « Nen á vid ě t srdcem, milovat no ž em » from « Nen á vid ě t srdcem, milovat no ž em » EP(2023)
    14/ GAMMA (Brighton, UK) « Reset » from « s/t » EP (2022)
    15+16/ FRAUD (Boston, US) « Salvation » + « Burning Up » from « March of Progress » EP (2023)
    17/ ONDE DE CHOC (Saint-Etienne, France) « Camarade » from « s/t » CD (2021)
    18/ TENTACULO (Triana, Espagne) « Cansados de Esperar » from « Cansados de Esperar » LP (2020)
    19/ SYSTEMA (Bogota, Colombie) « Pesadilla » from « Muerte » EP (2022)
    20/ BRUXA MARIA (London, UK) « Hospital Visit » from « Build yourself a shrine and Pray » LP (2023)
    21/ URINE HELL (Chicago, US) « Dream Return » from V/A « Honk if you’re already dead » Tape (2022)
    22/ ARSE (Sydney, Australie) « Go Hard » (2021)
    23/ RATTENKRIEG (Cordoba, Argentine) « Falsa Bandera » from « Bagration » Tape (2023)
    24/ ENZYME (Melbourne, Australie) « Masquerade » from « Golden Dystopian Age » LP (2023)
    25+26/ DAZED (Bandung, Indonésie) « Liar » + « War is not Over » from « Demo » (2023)
    27/ PSICO GALERA (Venezia, Italie) « Morte Apparente » + « Sangue Al Sistema » from « Le Stanze Della Mente » LP
    28/ NERORGASMO (Torino, Italie) « Passione Nera » from « Passione Nera Discografia 1985-1993 » LP (2023)
    29/ BLUE VOMIT (Torino, Italie) « Vivo in Citta Morta » from « Discografia 1982-1983 » LP (2023)
    30/ JADE HELM (Phoenix, US) « Delusion » from « Demo » (2023)
    31/ S.O.H. (System of Hate) (Los Angeles, US) « Red Spell Spells Red » from split w/ Basuko (2023)
    32/ DENTE CANINO (Sao Paulo, Brazil) « Crucificado » from « Alerta Vermelho » (2023)
    33/ DOLLY MIXTURE (Cambridge, UK) « Remember This » from « Remember This – The Singles Collection 1980-1984 » LP (2023)
    34/ CARAMBOLAGE (Berlin, Allemagne) « Roxan » from « s/t » (2022)
    35/ LA RUMEUR (Elancourt, France) « Comment rester propre ? » from « Comment rester propre ? » LP (2023)
    36/ KASSHARAT (Montreal, Canada) « Lost Future » from « How many more must perish in the pursuit of Happiness ? » Tape (2023)
    37+38/ HEVRAT HA’HASHMAL (Tel Aviv, Israël) « Bumped into a Wall » + « Shin a Thigh » from « 2+1 » EP (2023)
    39+40/ KIROT (Oulu, Finlande) « Leimahtaa » + « Pimeästä Valoon » from « Helppo ja mukava tapa » Tape (2023)

