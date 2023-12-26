LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 26/12/2023 w/special guest Lionel Pepsi

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:07:47 — 146.2MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ SIRKKA (New York, US) « Viivyttely » + « Alä Tukehdu » from « Viivettely » EP (2023)
2/ PESTIGOR (Danemark) « Nurgle’s Rot » from « s/t » EP (2021)
3/ CHICKEN’S CALL (Grenoble, France) « Rien ne va changer » from « s/t » LP (2023)
4+5+6/ VISIONS OF WAR (Liège, Belgique) from « Lost Tapes : a Bottle too far » LP (2023)
7/ BRULURES (Bordeaux, France) « Total Mangane » from V/A « Bordeaux Boredom Vol.1 » CS (2015)
8/ FACE UP TO IT ! (Bordeaux, France) « Copwatch » from V/A « Bordeaux Boredom Vol. 1» CS (2015)
9/ RUIDOSA INMUNDICIA (Wien, Autriche) « Ansiedad » from V/A « What Passing Bells for those who die as Cattle ? » EP (2023)
10/ NAO (Bremen, Allemagne) « Reduça de Danos » from « Demo » (2023)
Interview Juan Carlos Part 1
11/ GORBIE (Barcelona, Espagne) « Nobody Cares » from « Valentine » Demo (2023)
12/ GYM TONIC (Berlin, Allemagne) « Purple People Eaters » from « Good Job » (2019)
13/ RADICAL KITTEN (Toulouse, France) « Uppercat » from « Uppercat » LP (2024)
14+15/ BARRAGE (Besançon, France) « Nuit comme Nuit » + « De Mal en Pis » from « s/t » LP (2023)
16/ DELETÄR (Saint-Etienne, France) « Il ne reste qu’une Ombre » from « s/t » LP (2023)
17/ DIKTAT (Bortdeaux, France) « Marche ou Crève » from V/A « Bordeaux Boredom » CS (2016)
18/ FRAUDE (Bordeaux, France) « Lie down in Despair » from V/A « Bordeaux Boredom » CS (2016)
19/ ACCIDENTE (Madrid, Espagne) « Atajos » from split LP w/ Nightwatchers (2024)
20/ NIGHTWATCHERS (Toulouse, France) « Casbah d’Hiver » from split LP w/ Accidente (2024)
Interview Juan Carlos Part 2
21/ NEGATIVO (Barcelona, Espagne) « Por Badalona » from « s/t » LP (2021)
22/ BLEAKNESS (Paris, France) « Words » from « Words » EP (2023)
23/ CONTRACTIONS (Besançon, France) « Touché, le Fond » from « Demain est annulé » LP (2019)
24/ SUPPRESSION / BASTARD NOISE (Richmond/Claremont, US) from « Infernal Legions » (2023)
25/ INTENSIVE CARE (Toronto, Canada) « The Promises of Christ » from « That we be made worthy » LP (2023)
26/ THE POGUES (London, UK) « Fairy Tale of New York » from « If I should fall from grace with god » LP (1988)
27/ RUN DMC (New York, US) « Christmas in Hollis » from « Christmas in Hollis » EP (2014)
28/ FOG (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Hiroshima, USA » from « A Black Cloud that swallowed the Dove » CS (2023)
29/ THE DISSIDENTS (Philadelphia, US) « Numbers Station » from split EP w/Vitriolic Response EP (2023)
30/ BUTRON (Barcelona, Espagne) « Medallas de la Vergüenza » from « El Legado de la Barbarie » LP (2016)