    OVERDRIVE – 08 09 23 – Tribute to Thrash
    Death Metal hard rock heavy metal Thrash MEtal
    8 septembre 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    https://archive.org/details/overdrive-08-09-23
    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 8 septembre 2023 sur Radio Dio. Retrouver une interview de Tribute to Thrash réalisée lors du Motocultor Fest’.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Pain
    Primal Fear
    Freedom Call
    Doro
    U.D.O.
    SleazyZ
    Destruction + interview T.T.T.
    Kreator + interview T.T.T.
    Kataklysm
    Outer Heaven
    Ringworm
    Forest in Blood
    Sargassus
    Silent Skies

