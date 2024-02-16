podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    Pop Dreams Radio Show February 16th 2024
    indie pop pop power pop
    16 février 2024 | Aucun commentaire






    tracklist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
    1/ CUT WORMS « ballad of the Texas king » (from « cut worms » 2023) 2/ SHOPFIRES « summer bruises » (from « shopfires » 2024) 3/ KIDS ON A CRIME SPREE « Karl Kardel building » (from « fall in love not in line » 2022) 4/ KIDS ON A CRIME SPREE « when can I see you again » (from « fall in love not in line » 2022) 5/ FLYING UNDERGROUND « wim hof » (from « flying underground » 2023) 6/ FLYING UNDERGROUND « walking home » (from « flying underground » 2023) 7/ BUBBLEGUM « new dyed hair » (from « where is Matthew Smith ? » 2008) 8/ ANGEL KAPLAN « dreams from the night before » (from « pictures from the past » 2012) 9/ EVEING STANDARTS « desert rose » (from « rainbow shrimp » 2021) 10/ EVENING STANDARTS « biscuit » (from « rainbow shrimp » 2021) 11/ EMPEROR PENGUIN « what’s the worst that could happen » (from gentlemen thieves » 2024) 12/ ARMCHAIR ORACLES « addicted to the ride » (from « nothingeveris » 2023) 13/ THE CYNICS  » Ineed more’ (from « spinning wheel motel » 2011) 14/ PERALTA « don’t turn off the lights » (from « time, purpose & gold » 2014) 15/ THE SEA « welcome » (from 1993 ep) 16/ EVENING STANDARTS « mr tragalong » (from « evening standarts » 2018) 17/ RYAN ALLEN & HIS EXTRA ARMS « why can’t I sleep » (from « Ryan Allen & this extra arms » 2011) 18/ RYAN ALLEN & HIS EXTRA ARMS « looking forward to looking back » (from « heart string soul » 2015) 19/ BUBBLEGUM « femme fatale » (Velvet Underground cover from « bubblegum » 2003)
    TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » underture
    POP DREAMS on Radio DIO each friday from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hour) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www;radiodio;org)
    Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE POP DREAMS

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       