tracklist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
1/ CUT WORMS « ballad of the Texas king » (from « cut worms » 2023) 2/ SHOPFIRES « summer bruises » (from « shopfires » 2024) 3/ KIDS ON A CRIME SPREE « Karl Kardel building » (from « fall in love not in line » 2022) 4/ KIDS ON A CRIME SPREE « when can I see you again » (from « fall in love not in line » 2022) 5/ FLYING UNDERGROUND « wim hof » (from « flying underground » 2023) 6/ FLYING UNDERGROUND « walking home » (from « flying underground » 2023) 7/ BUBBLEGUM « new dyed hair » (from « where is Matthew Smith ? » 2008) 8/ ANGEL KAPLAN « dreams from the night before » (from « pictures from the past » 2012) 9/ EVEING STANDARTS « desert rose » (from « rainbow shrimp » 2021) 10/ EVENING STANDARTS « biscuit » (from « rainbow shrimp » 2021) 11/ EMPEROR PENGUIN « what’s the worst that could happen » (from gentlemen thieves » 2024) 12/ ARMCHAIR ORACLES « addicted to the ride » (from « nothingeveris » 2023) 13/ THE CYNICS » Ineed more’ (from « spinning wheel motel » 2011) 14/ PERALTA « don’t turn off the lights » (from « time, purpose & gold » 2014) 15/ THE SEA « welcome » (from 1993 ep) 16/ EVENING STANDARTS « mr tragalong » (from « evening standarts » 2018) 17/ RYAN ALLEN & HIS EXTRA ARMS « why can’t I sleep » (from « Ryan Allen & this extra arms » 2011) 18/ RYAN ALLEN & HIS EXTRA ARMS « looking forward to looking back » (from « heart string soul » 2015) 19/ BUBBLEGUM « femme fatale » (Velvet Underground cover from « bubblegum » 2003)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » underture
POP DREAMS on Radio DIO each friday from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hour) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www;radiodio;org)
Pop Dreams Radio Show February 16th 2024
