POWER POP PILLS 201 January the 22nd an idea of theyear 2023 albums part1

POWER POP PILLS 201 January the 22nd
Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5fm France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
AN IDEA OF POWER POP YEAR 2023: best of the albums part 1
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real underground
THE WHIFFS “Wanted” from Scratch N ‘ Sniffs
MAPA “You Have The Rhythm” from Pop Dreams
TEENAGE FAN CLUB “Back To The Light” from Nothing Last Forever
THE RALLIES “As Long As” from It Must Be Love
LOST SHIPS “Taking The Day Off” from Atoms Collide Forever
THE LUNAR LAUGH “Born Weird” from In The Black
THOMAS WALSH “A Good Day For Me” from The Rest Is History
THE SMALL SQUARE “N Main Blues” from Ours And Others
CMON CMON “Black Holes” from The Crack and The Light
THE PARLOPHONICS “Heaven Can Wait” from Dying Of The Light
THE JACK CADES “Chasing You” from Something New”
FREDERICK JULIUS “Let’s Run away” from Lonely Boy
CLASS “Behind The Ball” from I’ve got Nothing
WHITE REAPER “Bozo” from Asking For Ride
THE EVENING SONS “I Gotta Gurl” from Tracks
P HUX “Human Again” from as Good As Advertised
THE YOUNG HASSELHOFFS “Enjoy Your Part” from Dear Departed MIDNIGHT CALLERS “Baby Let Me Be” from Rattled Humming Heart
CITY KIDS “Movin On For Love” from Leader Of The World
THE TEARAWAYS “No Love Lost” from And For Our Next Trick
THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS “Firework On The Falling Snow” from Continue As a Guest
BRAD MARINO “Lucy” from Grin And Bear It
GYLLENE TIDER “Chans” from Hux Flux
SEMISONIC “So Amazed” from Little Bit Of Sun
THE STRUTS “I Won’t Run” from Pretty Vicious
THE FLASHCUBES “Get The Message” from Pop Masters
THE DECIBELS “In Rememberance” from When Red Lights Flash
THE WHIFFS “Shot Thru” from Scratch N Sniffs
