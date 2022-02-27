podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    Radio Silencio Saison 4 #19 – Sabrina et Izwalito
    bof cinema OST
    27 février 2022 | Aucun commentaire





    Ce mitanche, c’est le tour de nos cher-e-s collègues Sabrina et Izwalito !!
    Entre Céline Dion et Melvin Van Peebles, superbe sélection, bravo les b’lettes
    La tracklist !!!
    01 – Mommy de Xavier Dolan (2014)
    Céline Dion – On Ne Change Pas
    02 – Pleasure de Ninja Thyberg (2021)
    Karl Frid – Una Gioia
    03 – Mon roi de Maïwenn (2015)
    Son Lux – Easy
    04 – Les Amants passagers de Pedro Almodovar (2013)
    Extrait
    05 – Sister Act, acte 2 de Bill Duke (1993)
    The St. Francis Choir – Oh Happy Day
    06 – La Vie d’Adèle de Abdelatif Kechiche (2013)
    Likke Li – I Follow Rivers
    07 – Grease de Randal Kleiser (1978)
    John Travolta et Olivia Newton-John – You’re the One That I Want
    08 – Bonnie et Bonnie de Sarah Mahita (2019)
    extrait
    09 – Victor Victoria de Blake Edwards (1982)
    Original Theatrical Trailer
    10 – Mamma Mia! de Phyllida Lloyd (2008)
    Mamma Mia (Here I Go Again) Scene
    /ENTRACTE/
    01 – Z de Costa-Gavras (1969)
    Pierre Henry & Michel Colombier – Psyche Rock
    02 – Hereditary de Ari Aster (2018)
    Colin Stetson – Hail, Paemon!
    03 – Boogie Nights ou Nuits de Paul Thomas Anderson (1997)
    Eric Burdon & War – Spill the Wine
    04 – Malcom X – Spike Lee
    The Last Poet – Niggers
    05 – Menace to Society de Albert et Allen Hughes (1993)
    Boogie Down Productions –  »P » Is Still Free
    06 – La Folle Journée de Ferris Bueller de John Hughes (1986)
    Yello – Oh Yeah
    07 – Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song de Melvin Van Peebles (1971)
    Melvin Van Peebles – Hoppin’ Jones
    08 – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me ou Twin Peaks de David Lynch (1992)
    Angelo Badalamenti – The Pine Float
    09 – Scorpio Rising de Kenneth Anger (1964)
    Ray Charles – Hit the road jack
    10 – Se7en de David Fincher (1995)
    Gloria Lynne – Speaking Of Happiness
    Outro : Instrumental Jingles For Radio 55

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE SILENCIO

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       