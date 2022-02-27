Radio Silencio Saison 4 #19 – Sabrina et Izwalito

Ce mitanche, c’est le tour de nos cher-e-s collègues Sabrina et Izwalito !!
Entre Céline Dion et Melvin Van Peebles, superbe sélection, bravo les b’lettes
La tracklist !!!
01 – Mommy de Xavier Dolan (2014)
Céline Dion – On Ne Change Pas
02 – Pleasure de Ninja Thyberg (2021)
Karl Frid – Una Gioia
03 – Mon roi de Maïwenn (2015)
Son Lux – Easy
04 – Les Amants passagers de Pedro Almodovar (2013)
Extrait
05 – Sister Act, acte 2 de Bill Duke (1993)
The St. Francis Choir – Oh Happy Day
06 – La Vie d’Adèle de Abdelatif Kechiche (2013)
Likke Li – I Follow Rivers
07 – Grease de Randal Kleiser (1978)
John Travolta et Olivia Newton-John – You’re the One That I Want
08 – Bonnie et Bonnie de Sarah Mahita (2019)
extrait
09 – Victor Victoria de Blake Edwards (1982)
Original Theatrical Trailer
10 – Mamma Mia! de Phyllida Lloyd (2008)
Mamma Mia (Here I Go Again) Scene
/ENTRACTE/
01 – Z de Costa-Gavras (1969)
Pierre Henry & Michel Colombier – Psyche Rock
02 – Hereditary de Ari Aster (2018)
Colin Stetson – Hail, Paemon!
03 – Boogie Nights ou Nuits de Paul Thomas Anderson (1997)
Eric Burdon & War – Spill the Wine
04 – Malcom X – Spike Lee
The Last Poet – Niggers
05 – Menace to Society de Albert et Allen Hughes (1993)
Boogie Down Productions – »P » Is Still Free
06 – La Folle Journée de Ferris Bueller de John Hughes (1986)
Yello – Oh Yeah
07 – Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song de Melvin Van Peebles (1971)
Melvin Van Peebles – Hoppin’ Jones
08 – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me ou Twin Peaks de David Lynch (1992)
Angelo Badalamenti – The Pine Float
09 – Scorpio Rising de Kenneth Anger (1964)
Ray Charles – Hit the road jack
10 – Se7en de David Fincher (1995)
Gloria Lynne – Speaking Of Happiness
Outro : Instrumental Jingles For Radio 55