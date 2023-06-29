Nos découvertes pour vos esgourdes…
Les disques les plus diffusés en juin sur Radio Dio !
|KILLER MIKE
|Michael
|VENTRE DE BICHE
|Vaniel
|LUCIE ANTUNES
|Carnaval
|GROUNDATION MEETS BRAIN DAMAGE
|Dreaming from an iron gate
|MAZALDA
|Special Key
|EKITI SOUND
|Drum Money
|SOURDURENT
|L’herbe de détourne
|SPEECH DEBELLE
|Sunday Dinner on a monday
|TEKE TEKE
|Hagata
|LEONORE BOULANGER & JD BOTTA
|Un lièvre était un très cher baiser
|ECHT !
|Sink-along
|CALIBRO 35
|Nouvelles aventures
|COMPILATION
|Mosaique
|WHATIDO ARCHIVE GROUP
|Palace of a thousands sounds
|COMPILATION
|future dub
|KID BE KID
|Truly a life goal…
|BROKEN WALTZ
|Fables and Bones
|BCUC
|The Healing
|CLAUS TINTO
|La vie c’est comme ça
|DON & FRANCOIZ
|Cover songs in inferno
|COCO AIKURA
|A place a called
|CLAIRE DAYS
|Remixes
|CATHEDRALE
|Words/Silence
|KERMESZ à L’EST
|Octophilia
|MOSSAI MOSSAI
|Faces
|RONE
|L(oo)ping
|QUEEN OMEGA
|Freedom Legacy
|PROTOMARTYR
|Formal growth in the desert
|LA HEIMLICH
|Billie
|GONTARD
|2032
|PARADE
|It all went bad somehow
|PILOOPHAZ
|Premiers sangs
|POISON ARROWS – The
|Crime and Soda
|SABRY MOSBAH
|Mes racines
|MILOS ASIAN
|Breathe in breathe
|KORBAK
|Mépris(e)
|TIWIZA
|Amenzu
|SAROYE
|In Lèr
|MOUNT KIMBIE
|City Planning
|LUCIE SUE
|To sing in french
|NEBBIU
|Aqua
|DELEYAMAN
|The sudbury Inn
|LYNX
|Lynx
|SRDJAN IVANOVIC
|Xenos
|SOME DUB STORIES
|Chapter one
|CINZA
|Special
|ODRAN TRUMMEL
|Planète Tue-Mouche
|ATQULLAH AMIRI & NICOLAS LAUREAU
|L’antenne des Lilas
|ALO WALA
|Tough Gains
|DUB TRAVELLER
|Infinity
|DIAMOND DOG
|Usual Chronicles
|PARADOX OBSCUR
|Auto-reverse
|SQUID
|O monolith
|NINA HARKER
|S/T
|SATURNZ
|ChalenGGG
|JL THOMAS & GAB FAURE
|Gwiad
|DA CAPO
|The light will shine…
|GILBERTO 6TET
|Pongase Duros
|JEGONG
|The complex in Between
|CABLE TIES
|All of her plans
|BULLY
|Lucky for you
|OLIVIER MELLANO
|Cores
|OMAR AHMAD
|Inheritance
|DELISH DA GODDESS
|Gabriel
|MEULE
|Beau Red
|FRAGILE
|About going home
|LOHARANO
|Bae Nosy
|SUBMARINE FM
|Water Bending
|HAYDEN BESSWOOD
|Colors & Vows
|COMPILATION
|Taa ! Our langage may be diying…