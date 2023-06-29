podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue

    Nos découvertes pour vos esgourdes…

    | 29 juin 2023 | À LA UNE | Aucun commentaire

    Les disques les plus diffusés en juin sur Radio Dio !

    KILLER MIKE Michael
    VENTRE DE BICHE Vaniel
    LUCIE ANTUNES Carnaval
    GROUNDATION MEETS BRAIN DAMAGE Dreaming from an iron gate
    MAZALDA Special Key
    EKITI SOUND Drum Money
    SOURDURENT L’herbe de détourne
    SPEECH DEBELLE Sunday Dinner on a monday
    TEKE TEKE Hagata
    LEONORE BOULANGER & JD BOTTA Un lièvre était un très cher baiser
    ECHT ! Sink-along
    CALIBRO 35 Nouvelles aventures
    COMPILATION Mosaique
    WHATIDO ARCHIVE GROUP Palace of a thousands sounds
    COMPILATION future dub
    KID BE KID Truly a life goal…
    BROKEN WALTZ Fables and Bones
    BCUC The Healing
    CLAUS TINTO La vie c’est comme ça
    DON & FRANCOIZ Cover songs in inferno
    COCO AIKURA A place a called
    CLAIRE DAYS Remixes
    CATHEDRALE Words/Silence
    KERMESZ à L’EST Octophilia
    MOSSAI MOSSAI Faces
    RONE L(oo)ping
    QUEEN OMEGA Freedom Legacy
    PROTOMARTYR Formal growth in the desert
    LA HEIMLICH Billie
    GONTARD 2032
    PARADE It all went bad somehow
    PILOOPHAZ Premiers sangs
    POISON ARROWS – The Crime and Soda
    SABRY MOSBAH Mes racines
    MILOS ASIAN Breathe in breathe
    KORBAK Mépris(e)
    TIWIZA Amenzu
    SAROYE In Lèr
    MOUNT KIMBIE City Planning
    LUCIE SUE To sing in french
    NEBBIU Aqua
    DELEYAMAN The sudbury Inn
    LYNX Lynx
    SRDJAN IVANOVIC Xenos
    SOME DUB STORIES Chapter one
    CINZA Special
    ODRAN TRUMMEL Planète Tue-Mouche
    ATQULLAH AMIRI & NICOLAS LAUREAU L’antenne des Lilas
    ALO WALA Tough Gains
    DUB TRAVELLER Infinity
    DIAMOND DOG Usual Chronicles
    PARADOX OBSCUR Auto-reverse
    SQUID O monolith
    NINA HARKER S/T
    SATURNZ ChalenGGG
    JL THOMAS & GAB FAURE Gwiad
    DA CAPO The light will shine…
    GILBERTO 6TET Pongase Duros
    JEGONG The complex in Between
    CABLE TIES All of her plans
    BULLY Lucky for you
    OLIVIER MELLANO Cores
    OMAR AHMAD Inheritance
    DELISH DA GODDESS Gabriel
    MEULE Beau Red
    FRAGILE About going home
    LOHARANO Bae Nosy
    SUBMARINE FM Water Bending
    HAYDEN BESSWOOD Colors & Vows
    COMPILATION Taa ! Our langage may be diying…

    Articles en lien

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       