    Emission 22 – Rita Graham – partie 1
    7 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire






    Rita and the Tiaras – My cup runneth over
    Martha and the Vandellas – Dancing in the street
    Rita and the Tiaras – Gone with the wind is my love
    Ray Charles – What’d I say (Ed Sullivan Show, feat. Billy Preston)
    Harry James feat. Rita Graham – Medley
    Rita and the Tiaras – Gone with the wind is my love
    Little Ann – Deep shadows (a capella)
    Rita and the Tiaras – With you in my life
    Quiet nights of quiet stars
    Meditation
    The genie

    (générique : Tindersticks – Paco’s Theme)

