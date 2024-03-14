podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Emission 23 – Rita Graham – partie 2
    14 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire






    Rita and the Tiaras – PS I love you
    Rita Graham – Charade (live, Harry James, 1971)
    Rita Graham – You take me to paradise
    Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons – Beggin’
    Rita and the Tiaras – The genie
    Margie Hendricks – Restless
    One room paradise
    Maxine Sullivan – Barbara Allen
    Gino Washington – I’ll be around (when you want me)
    Just Brothers – Sliced tomatoes
    Gloria Jones – Gone with the wind is my love
    Gloria Jones – Tainted love
    Gloria Ann Taylor – Love is a hurting thing (12’ version)
    US Girls – Window shades

    (générique : Tindersticks – Paco’s Theme)

