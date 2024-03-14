Emission 23 – Rita Graham – partie 2
14 mars 2024
Rita and the Tiaras – PS I love you
Rita Graham – Charade (live, Harry James, 1971)
Rita Graham – You take me to paradise
Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons – Beggin’
Rita and the Tiaras – The genie
Margie Hendricks – Restless
One room paradise
Maxine Sullivan – Barbara Allen
Gino Washington – I’ll be around (when you want me)
Just Brothers – Sliced tomatoes
Gloria Jones – Gone with the wind is my love
Gloria Jones – Tainted love
Gloria Ann Taylor – Love is a hurting thing (12’ version)
US Girls – Window shades
(générique : Tindersticks – Paco’s Theme)