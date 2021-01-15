OVERDRIVE – 15 01 21
Podcast Overdrive Radio Dio de l’émission du 15 janvier avec une interview du groupe LizZard pour la sortie de son album Eroded.
www.radiodio.org
www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
Charred Walls of the Damned
Avatarium
Pyramaze
Reb Beach
Glacier
Nanowar of Steel
Lizzard + interview
Kaamo Warriors
Piktan Maktan
Darkness
No Return
Tombs
