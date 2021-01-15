podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 15 01 21
    Extreme Metal hard rock heavy metal Prog Metal
    15 janvier 2021 | Aucun commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive Radio Dio de l’émission du 15 janvier avec une interview du groupe LizZard pour la sortie de son album Eroded.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Charred Walls of the Damned
    Avatarium
    Pyramaze
    Reb Beach
    Glacier
    Nanowar of Steel
    Lizzard + interview
    Kaamo Warriors
    Piktan Maktan
    Darkness
    No Return
    Tombs

