    OVERDRIVE – 29 04 22
    BLACK METAL DOOM METAL hard rock heavy metal
    29 avril 2022 | Aucun commentaire


    Podcast de l’émission du 29 avril 2022 sur Overdrive Radio Dio avec le groupe Lux Incerta en interview.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    H.E.A.T.
    Evergrey
    Ronnie Romero
    Night Demon
    Céleste
    Envy of None
    Lux Incerta
    Lux Incerta
    Watain
    Manegarm
    Absent in Body

