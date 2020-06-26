podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    AUDITEURS EN LIGNE
    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    OVERDRIVE – 26 06 20
    Extreme Metal hard rock heavy metal Metalcore
    26 juin 2020 | Pas de commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 26 06 20 sur Radio Dio avec une interview du groupe Despite the End.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Voivod
    Sorcerer
    The Pretty Reckless
    Blue Öyster Cult
    Electric Mob
    Despite the End + interview
    Despite the End + interview
    Testament
    Mordred
    Ministry
    Lamb of God
    Razor Butchers
    Carach Angren
    Bernard Minet Metal Band

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE OVERDRIVE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       