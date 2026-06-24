BOOGIE – LA DER 2025 2026

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https://ia903209.us.archive.org/9/items/boogie-24-juin/Boogie%2024%20juin.mp3
LA DER
Gary Moore, Jack Bruce – In the Mood
Fantastic Negrito – I’m so Happy I cry / Your Sex is Overrated
Marcus Miller – So What
Axel Bauer – Soldier (Tribute to Calvin Russell)
Beverly Jo Scott – Rats and Roaches (Tribute to Calvin Russell)
Beverly Jo Scott – Crossroads ( Tribute to Calvin Russell)
James Brown – Every Day I Have the Blues / Kansas City
Bruce Springsteen – Spirit in the Night / Thunder Crack / The E-Street Shuffle
LIVRE
Bruce Springsteen: The boss in the USA. BD de Marie Berginiat, Arnaud Gueury et un collectif de dessinateurs. Editions Petit A Petit Bd Eds
Ramones – Do You Remember Rock’n’Roll Radio ?
Rory Gallagher – Double Vision
LE MORCEAU DE MURIEL
Izïa – La Vitesse (live)
Rap de Matis