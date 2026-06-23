La B.O. de ton Ã©tÃ© ?

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    | 23 juin 2026 | Ã€ LA UNE | Aucun commentaire

    Voici les disques les plus diffusÃ©s sur RADIO DIO le mois dernier…
    Le top 30 de Mai !
    Va donc y piocher quelques surprises pour accompagner les soleils Ã  venir…

    1 LITTLE SIMZ Sugar Girl
    2 KNEECAP Fenian
    3 DUBMENTALIST Zone 51
    4 DUA SALEH Of Earth & Wires
    5 NOIR BOY GEORGES Polytoxicomane de toi
    6 RAY BORNEO Glitters & Bits
    7 ALDOUS HARDING Train on the Island
    8 BUCK Animal BoisÃ©
    9 AINO SALTO Feeding the Fantasy
    10 ALMA Z CrÃ¢me le vieux monde
    11 H JEUNE CRACK 2e Mouvement
    12 TATYANA JANE Discordia
    13 MENACE PATE A MODELER Before the Piss
    14 NEGATIVE RUNNERS Nightmare Agenda
    15 SCHLAASSS Elegance XXL
    16 KAU Unknown Waveforms Restrung
    17 ZOE HESELTON Instead of Against it
    18 VILAIN TIGRE B.O. Du Film Imaginaire d’AurÃ©lie Muller
    19 KER ElsewhereÂ Inside Here
    20 THE WOODEN WOLF Indigo Prayers Op 8
    21 COMPILATION RAP’SO
    22 DORIAN PIMPRENEL Flowers Too
    23 MICKLE MUCKLE Tit for Tat
    24 COCANHA Flame Folclore
    25 JOHNNY MAKAM Karadeniz Dreamin
    26 ALIX DENAVIT What’s happening
    27 ULTRAMOULE Gros BÃ¢teau
    28 .IDK Mixtape : Even the devil smiles
    29 TROGNON DÃ©mo
    30 ANADOL & MARIE KLOCK Manivelles

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