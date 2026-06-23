La B.O. de ton Ã©tÃ© ?
Voici les disques les plus diffusÃ©s sur RADIO DIO le mois dernier…
Le top 30 de Mai !
Va donc y piocher quelques surprises pour accompagner les soleils Ã venir…
1 LITTLE SIMZ Sugar Girl
2 KNEECAP Fenian
3 DUBMENTALIST Zone 51
4 DUA SALEH Of Earth & Wires
5 NOIR BOY GEORGES Polytoxicomane de toi
6 RAY BORNEO Glitters & Bits
7 ALDOUS HARDING Train on the Island
8 BUCK Animal BoisÃ©
9 AINO SALTO Feeding the Fantasy
10 ALMA Z CrÃ¢me le vieux monde
11 H JEUNE CRACK 2e Mouvement
12 TATYANA JANE Discordia
13 MENACE PATE A MODELER Before the Piss
14 NEGATIVE RUNNERS Nightmare Agenda
15 SCHLAASSS Elegance XXL
16 KAU Unknown Waveforms Restrung
17 ZOE HESELTON Instead of Against it
18 VILAIN TIGRE B.O. Du Film Imaginaire d’AurÃ©lie Muller
19 KER ElsewhereÂ Inside Here
20 THE WOODEN WOLF Indigo Prayers Op 8
21 COMPILATION RAP’SO
22 DORIAN PIMPRENEL Flowers Too
23 MICKLE MUCKLE Tit for Tat
24 COCANHA Flame Folclore
25 JOHNNY MAKAM Karadeniz Dreamin
26 ALIX DENAVIT What’s happening
27 ULTRAMOULE Gros BÃ¢teau
28 .IDK Mixtape : Even the devil smiles
29 TROGNON DÃ©mo
30 ANADOL & MARIE KLOCK Manivelles