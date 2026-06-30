LA FRANCE PUE – 30/06/2026

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Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ SEXMAG (Pologne) « Sexorcyzm » from « Sexorcyzm » LP (2025)
2/ LUCIFUGE (Bremen, Allemagne) « No Sun shall rise » from « Hexensabbath » LP (2024)
3/ RAW DISTRACTIONS (Tokyo, Japon) « 奇しく燃える » from « 奇しく燃える » LP (2026)
4+5/ PHYSICALIST (Vancouver, Canada) « Annihilation, so Banal » + « Protect the Hand of Industry » from « s/t » EP (2026)
6/ WHORESNATION (Besançon, France) « Barbiturate » from split LP w/ Nak’ay (2026)
7/ CLEANCORE KILLER (Lille, France) « Frost Bitten Morning » from « s/t » CS (2026)
8/ RAW PEACE (Ghent, Belgique) « Into the Void » from « To Dust » LP (2026)
9+10/ PIPER MARU (Toronto, Canada) « Alice » + « Bleed Us » from « Babagsak Sila » CS (2026)
11/ SCREAMING EYES (Marseille, France) « Fiesta Fantasma » from « Demo » (2025)
12/ GRIPP ! (Murcia, Espagne) « La Curiosidad » from « Recuperar el Tiempo » CS (2026)
13/ MORGUE BREATH (Los Angeles, US) « Yo soy un regurgitado subterráneo » from « Plaga sin rostro » LP (2024)
14/ SULFURIC CAUTERY (Los Angeles, US) « ? » from « ? »
15+16+17/ FOSSE SCEPTIQUE (København, Danemark) « Untitled » x 3 from « Demo » (2024)
18/ PROPRIOCEPTION (Cardiff, Pays de Galles) « High Heels inside your throat » from « My Salvation lies in the Church of You » LP (2025)
19+20+21/ DIURETIC (Philadelphia, US) « Forklift Certified Early Retirement » + « Injury Marathon » + « Metal in the Microwave » from « Zero Days without Incident » LP (2024)
22/ CRISIS PARTY (Ottawa, Canada) « Dopamine » from « Modern Promotion » CS (2026)
23+24/ PLASTIC MEAT (Madrid, Espagne) « Choking Me » + « Don’t you love me ? » from « Losing it » EP (2026)
25/ SKINTERN (London, UK) « Eunuch Maker » from « Free use » EP
26+27/ AGITA (Philadelphia, US) « Cruise » + « Educated » from « Commercials » CS (2026)
28+29/ KLONNS (Tokyo, Japon) « False » + « Parasite » from « G.A.M.E.S. » LP (2026)
30/ HOGTIED (Hamilton, Canada) « Don’t Pay / Unconcerned » from « s/t » EP (2026)
31/ STICK MEN WITH RAY GUNS (Dallas, US) « Satan Baby » from « Grave City » LP (2015)
32/ BOBBY SOCKS AND THE TEENAGE QUEERS (Dallas, US) « Scavenger of Death » from « VVV Single 1980-2024 remix » (2024)
33/ SIYAHKAL (Toronto, Canada) « Anarchy in Iran » from « Corrupt » EP (2026)
34/ VIOLENT DISORDER (UK/US) « Martin Lux » from « United Front » EP (2026)
35/ BOUND BY ENDOGAMY (Genève, Suisse) « Lettre à Lauren » from « Walk with a tumored dog » EP (2021)
36/ NAPALM DANCE (Rennes, France) « Amour de Toujours » from « Napalm Dance 2024 » (2024)
37/ BOZONE (Reno, US) « The Summoning (Factory Reset Pt.2) » from « What happened to Bozone ? » CS (2026)
38+39/ EXCITED TO DIE (Dartmouth, Canada) « Compliance Officer » + « Out of Lives » from « Sick Til Death » CS (2026)
40/ EAT SHIT EXPERIENCE (Nantes, France) « Déprime » from « Vive L’Alcool » CD (2007)
41/ MACK ALLEN SMITH (US) « I’m not Drunk, I’m just drinking » from « From Memphis to Eupora » LP (2009)
42+43/ PRISAO (Stockholm, Suède) « Armas » + « Amar sem Amarras » from « Nação » EP (2026)
44/ PRIVATE LIVES (Montréal, Canada) « Television Faces » from « Think I’m coming around » EP (2026)
45/ THE SOUND (London, UK) « Hot House » from « From the Lion’s mouth » LP (1981)
46/ RANK (Lyon, France) « Ethanol » from « Heaven » LP (2024)
47/ CHACHI ON ACID feat Hildegard Van Smoochy (Listowel, Canada) « On the Day the Nazi died (Chumbawamba) » (2020)
48/ CARDENALES (Madrid, Espagne) « Fin del Mundo » from « Antipunk Pop » CS (2026)