LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 13/12/2022

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ INDRE KRIG (København, Danemark) « Blister » + « Destroyer » from « Destroyer » EP (2022)
3/ SPEEDOZER (Bruxelles, Belgique) « Blown up Maniac » from « Rollercoaster » CD (2017)
4/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « Armagideon Time » from « Black Market Clash » 10 » (1980)
5/ AMYL & THE SNIFFERS (Melbourne, Australie) « Hertz » from « Comfort to Me » LP (2021)
6/ INNOCENT (Boston, US) « Architects of Despair » from « Architects of Despair » LP (2022)
7/ SPAM CALLER (Novato, US) « Don’t wait up » from « Imposter Syndrome » EP (2022)
8/ ZONE INFINIE (Villeurbanne, France) « Atomisés » from « Atomisés » 12 » (2022)
9/ ATAQUE ZERO (Bogota, Colombie) « Destrucción » from « s/t » LP (2022)
10+11/ CHEMICAL PEOPLE (Los Angeles, US) « Vacation » + « All the Best Thing » from « Ten Fold Hate » LP (1989)
12/ DAG NASTY (Washington DC, US) « Millions Days » from « Four on the Floor » LP (1992)
13/ RATCAGE (Sheffield, UK) « In the Shadow of the Bomb » from « s/t » EP (2022)
14/ PUNITIVE DAMAGE (Vancouver, Canada) « Resistance within a Breath » from « This is the Blackout » LP (2022)
15/ DRIM (Montpellier, France) « Dancing the Spirit » from Demo (2022)
16/ NOHZ (Toulouse, France) « Lust in the Mind » from Demo (2022)
17+18/ MIZERIJA (Zadar, Croatie) « Crni Grad » + « Gradski Cvjetovi » from « s/t » EP (2022)
19/ APSURD (Belgrad, Serbie) « Kad Zatvorim Oci » from « Derealizacija / Svemu Ce Doci Kraj » LP (2020)
20/ OTOBOKE BEAVER (Kyoto, Japon) « Don’t light my Fire » from « Itekoma Hits » LP (2019)
21/ SEDITION (Glasgow, Ecosse) « Judge and be Damned » from split LP w/ Pink Turds in Space (1990)
22/ PLOMB (Paris, France) « Bright Life » from « Bright Life » Tape (2022)
23/ THE OBSESSIONS (Vienna, Autriche) « City Streets » from « s/t » LP (2022)
24/ KARMA SUTRA (Luton, UK) « Poll Tax » from « Be Cruel with your past & all who seek to keep you there » LP (2021)
25/ ANARKA & POPPY (Preston, UK) « Nightmare » from « If it dies » LP (2017)
26/ DOWN BY LAW (Los Angeles, US) « Hit or Miss » from « Punkrockacademyfightsong » LP (1994)
27/ THE NEW BOMB TURKS (Columbus, US) « Born Toulouse-Lautrec » from « !!Destroy Oh-Boy!!» LP (1993)
28+29/ SIBAFU (Nagoya, Japon) « No like that » + « Butter » from « The Seed of Silence » 10 » (2022)
30/ RITO (Bogota, Colombie) « Genocida » from « El Miedo » (2022)
31/ SPECIAL BRANCH (Dublin, Irlande) « Lethal Force » from « Lethal Force » Tape (2021)
32/ PAPRIKA (New Orleans, US) « Polite Society » from « s/t » Tape (2021)
33/ SEVEN HATE (Orléans, France) « Huckleberry » from « Budded » LP (1997)
34/ STIFF LITTLE FINGERS (Belfast, Irlande) « Suspect Device » from « Inflammable Material » LP (1979)
35/ TUHOON TUOMITUT (Tampere, Finlande) « Syytomät Pikku Hedonistit » from « Naikä Käsväa Syodessa » LP (2022)
36/ KPAX ! (Belgrade, Serbie) « Plata » from « s/t » LP (2022)
37/ THE FRIGHTENERS (New York, US) « What have I done » from « Nothing to Say » LP (2016)
38/ BORN AGAINST (New York, US) « Well Fed Fuck » from « Nine Patriotic Hymns for Children » LP (1991)