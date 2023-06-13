LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 13/06/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:01:46 — 167.2MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ NAUSEA (New York, US) « Sacrifice » from « Extinction » LP (1990)
2/ INNER TERRESTRIALS (London, UK) « White Nightmare » from « IT! » LP (1997)
3/ NO FILTER (Voiron, France) « Un Samedi Soir dans la Plaine » from « Sans Filtre » Tape (2023)
4/ JUGGLER (Hongrie) « Langolo Vilag » from « Angard » EP (2023)
5/ SAMIAM (Berkeley, US) « Stowaway » from « Stowaway » LP (2023)
6/ AT THE DRIVE-IN (El Paso, US) « Invalid Litter Dept » from « Relationship on Command » LP (2000)
7+8/ ENTRY (Los Angeles, US) « Follow Through » + « Superior » from « Exit Interview » EP (2023)
9/ PESTER (Porto, Portugal) « Sewer Life » from « Apathetic Man » Tape (2023)
10/ DETESTATION (Portland, US) « Why do they Cry ? » from « Unheard Cries » LP (1996)
11/ TRAGEDY (Portland, US) « No Words » from « Vengeance » LP (2002)
12/ TUKUCA ZAKAYAMA (Caracas, Venezuela) « Masacre in Barlovento » from « Hécatombe » LP (2023)
13/ INNER CONFLICT (Köln, Allemagne) « Anzünden » from upcoming LP (2023)
14/ VENTRE DE BICHE (Strasbourg, France) « La Fête » from « III » LP (2019)
15/ THE FLEX (Leeds, UK) « Chewing Gum for the Ears » from « Chewing Gum for the Ears » LP (2023)
16/ NEGATIVE RUNNERS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Your World is Dead » from « s/t » LP (2020)
17/ CHICKEN’S CALL (Grenoble, France) « Demain peut-être » from « 2 » LP (2013)
18/ HEZ (Panama) « Vida Aborrida » from « Panamaniacs » LP (2023)
19/ YACOPSAE (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Boys don’t Cry (The Cure) » from « Krank its Normal » EP (1994)
20/ HAREN (Murcia, Espagne) « Elite del Punk » from « Demo » (2022)
21/ TENSÖ (Tenerife, Espagne) « Viene la Ansiedad » from « La Generación Cristal » LP (2022)
22/ ROCKIN SQUAT (Paris, France) « Le Temps et l’Instant » from « Confessions d’un Enfant du Siècle » LP (2010)
23/ DAVAÏ (Saint-Etienne, France) « Quand ils te mordent » from « s/t » Demo
24/ HANDS OFF (Groningen, Pays-Bas) « Get me One » from « Demo » (2022)
25+26/ PINEN (Berga, Espagne) « Mundo Metrasado » + « Inpunidad Policial » from « Nicolasa Quintreman » EP (2023)
27/ FAST FOOD (Saint-Etienne, France) « Fast Food Part 1 » from « s/t »
28/ CRAIG WEDREN & ANNA WARONKER (Los Angeles, US) « No Return (The Yellowjackets Main Theme) » from « The Yellowjackets ost » LP (2023)
29/ GIMIC (Bristol, UK) « Scrumper » from « Defer to Hate » EP (2023)
30/ APPARATUS (Kuala Lumpur, Malaisie) « Savage Chants » from « From…to the Land of the Dead » EP (2023)
31/ A-HA (Oslo, Norvège) « I’ve been losing you » from « Scoundrel Days » LP (1986)
32/ VICTIMS (Stockholm, Suède) « This is the End » from « …in Blood » LP (2004)
33/ RAT CAGE (Sheffield, UK) « Through the Darkness » from « Savage Visions » LP (2023)
34+35/ SYCOPHANT (Phoenix, US) « Mass Control » + « Societal Damage » from « Subject to Pain » Tape (2023)