La France pue – 14/12/2021

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ NASA SPACE UNIVERSE (Santa Ana, US) « Infernal Reccurrency » from « 70 AD » LP (2016)
2/ GIMMICK (Portland, US) « Chalkboard » from « s/t » EP (2020)
3/ MANKIND ? (New Haven, US) « Misinterpreted Movement » from « Discography » LP (2021)
4/ LOVVE (Tours, France) « Against Me » from « After the Rain » LP (2020)
5/ PSEUDO REALITY (Singapour) « Pseudo Reality » from « (A) Better World » EP (2021)
6/ SMIERC (Stockholm, Suède) « Instrukcja » from « Paranoja » LP (2021)
7/ FASTBACKS (Seattle, US) « In America » from « Now is the Time » LP (2016)
8/ ZERO ZEROES (Karlsruhe, Allemagne) « Dark Thoughts » from « s/t » LP (2020)
9/ ERRATUM (Saint-Etienne, France) « Style Genre Quoi » from « s/t » LP (2021)
10/ BLEAKNESS (Lyon, France) « Towards the End » from « Functionally Extinct » LP (2019)
11+12/ GUERRA FINAL (Dallas, US) « Historia Belica » + « Golpe Tras Golpe » from « s/t » EP (2021)
13/ NISEMONO (New York, US) « Uyokukorose » from « Demo » (2021)
14/ BUZZ-OVEN (Wilmington, US) « Hollow » from « Sore » LP (1994)
15/ UNIFORM (New York, US) « Alone in the Dark » from « The Long Walk » LP (2018)
16/ DAYMARE (Bordeaux, France) « Taille Unique » from « s/t » EP (2003)
17/ INSALUS (Paris, France) « Withered Odds » from « s/t » CD (2009)
18+19+20/ BRIEFBOMBE (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Plz Mr Postman » + « Unabomber » + « GLS DPD » from « s/t » Tape (2021)
21+22/ FILLER (Bandung, Indonesia) « I Don’t Need » + « Don’t Rush » from « s/t » EP (2021)
23/ BIGG JUS (New York, US) « No Dessert Till you finish your Vegetables » from « Black Mamba Serum V2.0 » 2xLP (2004)
24/ EL P (New York, US) « Stay Down » from « Cancer 4 Cure » 2xLP (2012)
25/ THE OMNIPRESENT DISEASE (Kamen/Unna, Allemagne) « Waste Product » from « Dressed like you » 10 » (2010)
26/ NIHIL BAXTER (Baden-Württemberg, Allemagne) « No Tears » from « s/t » EP (2009)
27/ YOUTH DEPRIVATION (Groningen, Hollande) « Am I Really Real ? » from « Self-Inflicted » EP (2021)
28/ FAZE (Montreal, Canada) « Tu n’existerais Pu » from « Content » EP (2021)
29/ SCREAMING DEAD (Cheltenham, UK) « Serenade of Suicide » from « Bring out yer dead » LP (2021)
30/ THE DREAMS (Strasbourg, France) « Pure Reggae Night » from « Morbido » LP (2021)
31/ JESUS BRUISER (Bristol, UK) « Repercussions » from split 10 » w/War Coma (2010)
32/ WAR COMA (Manchester, UK) « Asleep in the Crime Ring » from split 10 » w/Jesus Bruiser (2010)
33+34/ MARX BROS (Amersfoort, Hollande) « Tijd am te Bepolen » + « Erdogan » from Kontom Punk 10 » (2021)
35/ NIGHTWATCHERS (Toulouse, France) « Just a matter of Time » from « Common Crusades » LP (2021)
36+37+38/ JENNY DIVER (Mexico, Mexique) « Guess What » + « Lamento Boliviano Vol.2 » + « Perreocore » from « Demo » (2020)
39/ L.O.T.I.O.N. (New York, US) « Why why wifi ? » from « Urban Mad Man » (2019)
40/ BLANK SLATE (Périgueux, France) « Sightline » from V/A « Punk Rawk » (2018)
41/ LITIGE (Lyon, France) « Scanner » from « Fuite en avant » LP (2017)
42/ Яма (Tambov, Russie) « Великий и могучий Утес, сверкающий бой, с ногой на небе и с ногой на земле, живущий, пока не исчезнут машины » from « Блатноград » LP (2021)
43/ LES SHERIFF (Montpellier, France) « A Montpellier » from « Grand Bombardement Tardif » LP (2021)