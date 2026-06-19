POP DREAMS

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenÃªtre | TÃ©lÃ©charger (DurÃ©e: 1:31:45 — 126.0MB) | Embed
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1/ Gnome Music/The GNOMES Â«Â thinking of meÂ Â» (from Â«Â moreÂ Â» ep 2026)
2/Gnome Music/The Gnomes Â«Â magic manÂ Â» (from Â«Â moreÂ Â» ep 2026)
3/ The Jack Knives Â«Â heartbreak queenÂ Â» (from Â«Â into the nightÂ Â» 2025)
4/ The Jack Knives Â«Â late nights in LondonÂ Â» (from Â«Â into the nightÂ Â» 2025)
5/ The Well Wishers Â«Â pox on everythingÂ Â» (from Â«Â expected outcomesÂ Â» 2026)
6/ The Well Wishers Â«Â what’s the secretÂ Â» (from Â«Â expected outcomesÂ Â» 2026)
7/ Blue Herons Â«Â willowÂ Â» melancholy version (from 2026 single)
8/ Barry Walsh Â«Â star rideÂ Â» (2026 single)
9/ Sekunderna Â«Â under gatuljusenÂ Â» (from Â«Â hitsÂ Â» 2025)
10/ Sekunderna Â«Â lamna mif hÃ¤rÂ Â» (fromÂ Â» hitsÂ Â» 2025)
11/ Protex Â«Â running freeÂ Â» (from Â«Â sticking with youÂ Â» 2026)
12/ Protex Â«Â sticking with youÂ Â» (from Â«Â sticking with youÂ Â» 2026)
13/ FLAMIN GROOVIES Â«Â you tore me downÂ Â» (from Â«Â shake some actionÂ Â» 1976/50th anniversary!!)
14/ FLAMIN GROOVIES Â«Â shake some actionÂ Â» (fromÂ Â»shake some actionÂ Â» 1976/50th anniversary!!)
15/ CARL KING Â«Â out of my depthÂ Â» (from Â«Â mod meeting vol 5″2007)
16/ LLOYD ALEXANDER REAL ESTATE Â«Â gonna live againÂ Â» (from Â«Â mod meeting vol 5Â Â» 2007)
17/ THE KINKS Â«Â sunny afternoonÂ Â» (from Â«Â 1966 single/60th anniversary!!)
18/ THE BEATLES Â«Â paperback writerÂ Â» (from 1966 single/60th anniversary!!!)