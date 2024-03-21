podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Emission 24 – Rita Graham – partie 3
    folk musique indé pop
    21 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire






    (discussion sur la notoriété, avec Guillaume Long et Francis Bourganel)
    Miles Davis Quintet – It never entered my mind
    Rita and the Tiaras – My cup runneth over
    Pavement – Gangsters and pranksters
    Brian Eno – Dead finks don’t talk
    Morphine – Buena (Bullet Sound Studios session)
    The Beatles – I want you (she’s so heavy), Trident recording session
    Vickie and the Van Dykes – I wanna be a winner
    Female Species – Tale of my lost love
    Stop and think it over

