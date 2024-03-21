Emission 24 – Rita Graham – partie 3
21 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire
(discussion sur la notoriété, avec Guillaume Long et Francis Bourganel)
Miles Davis Quintet – It never entered my mind
Rita and the Tiaras – My cup runneth over
Pavement – Gangsters and pranksters
Brian Eno – Dead finks don’t talk
Morphine – Buena (Bullet Sound Studios session)
The Beatles – I want you (she’s so heavy), Trident recording session
Vickie and the Van Dykes – I wanna be a winner
Female Species – Tale of my lost love
Stop and think it over