podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    La Boîte à Bordel – #12 Planet Mu
    ACID drum and bass jungle Mu
    2 avril 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    Présentation d’une sélection du label Planet Mu

    Tracklist selection Planet Mu

    Speedy J & µ-Ziq – Poppy Seed / Slag Boom Van Loon
    µ-Ziq – Ease Up VIP / Ease Up
    Venetian Snares – Einstein-Rosen Bridge / Amunition
    Syntheme – Hard / Vol. 1
    Ceephax Acid Crew – Sidney’s Sizzler / United Acid Emirates
    Kuedo – Truth Flood / Severant
    Kuedo – Work, Live & Sleep In Collapsing Space / Work, Live & Sleep in Collapsing Space
    Machinedrum – U Don’t Survive / Room(s)
    Machinedrum – Fantastix / Sacred Frequency
    Polysick – Woods ; Loading ; Preda  / Digital Native
    Luke Vibert – Dirty Fucker / Lover’s Acid
    Wagon Christ – Never Odd Or Even / Recepticon
    Jega – Red Mullet / Spectrum
    FaltyDL – Play With My Heart / You Stand Uncertain
    µ-Ziq – Drum Light / Duntisbourne Abbots Soulmate Devastation Technique
    La rubrique Kecekecé : Nova Materia – Kora Kora / It Comes
    Les nouveautés :
    I Cube /Eye Cube
    Fatima Al Qadiri « A moi la Liberté » Compilation sur les pionniers du Raï sortie chez Born Bad Records en collaboration avec Fred du Serendip Festival.

     

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE La Boîte à Bordel

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       