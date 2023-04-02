La Boîte à Bordel – #12 Planet Mu
2 avril 2023 | Aucun commentaire
Présentation d’une sélection du label Planet Mu
Tracklist selection Planet Mu
Speedy J & µ-Ziq – Poppy Seed / Slag Boom Van Loon
µ-Ziq – Ease Up VIP / Ease Up
Venetian Snares – Einstein-Rosen Bridge / Amunition
Syntheme – Hard / Vol. 1
Ceephax Acid Crew – Sidney’s Sizzler / United Acid Emirates
Kuedo – Truth Flood / Severant
Kuedo – Work, Live & Sleep In Collapsing Space / Work, Live & Sleep in Collapsing Space
Machinedrum – U Don’t Survive / Room(s)
Machinedrum – Fantastix / Sacred Frequency
Polysick – Woods ; Loading ; Preda / Digital Native
Luke Vibert – Dirty Fucker / Lover’s Acid
Wagon Christ – Never Odd Or Even / Recepticon
Jega – Red Mullet / Spectrum
FaltyDL – Play With My Heart / You Stand Uncertain
µ-Ziq – Drum Light / Duntisbourne Abbots Soulmate Devastation Technique
La rubrique Kecekecé : Nova Materia – Kora Kora / It Comes
Les nouveautés :
I Cube /Eye Cube
Fatima Al Qadiri « A moi la Liberté » Compilation sur les pionniers du Raï sortie chez Born Bad Records en collaboration avec Fred du Serendip Festival.