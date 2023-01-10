podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 10/01/2023
    crust hardcore punk
    10 janvier 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ ARCANE (Seattle, US) « Tears of a Mother » from « Whispers » LP (2017)
    2/ POISON RUIN (Philadelphia, US) « Not Today Not Tomorrow » from « Not Today Not Tomorrow » EP (2022)
    3/ FAMILLE D’ACCUEIL (Paris, France) « Abattoir » from « s/t » (2022)
    4/ FLOWER (New York, US) « Left Hand of Darkness » from « Hardly a Dream » LP (2022)
    5/ MESS (Guadalajara, Mexique) « Don’t look back » from split EP w/The Chisel (2022)
    6/ THE CHISEL (Leeds, UK) « You ain’t seen nothing yet » from split EP w/Mess (2022)
    7/ HALDOL (Philadelphia, US) « Fear & Fascination » from « Negation » LP (2021)
    8/ HAEVNER (København, Danemark) « For Sent » from « Kaldet fra Tomrummet » LP (2022)
    9/ RED BAIT (Saint Louis, US) « Bred for the Knife « from « Cages » LP (2019)
    10/ MAFAA (New York, US) « Filha de Luta » from « Demo » (2017)
    11/ SPORE (Richmond, US) « Ratshit Coward / Last Chance » from « Rather be Stupid » EP (2022)
    12/ COSMETIX (Gainesville, US) « Social Media » from Demo (2022)
    13/ VANILLA BLUE (Saint-Etienne, France) « Call my Name » from « Dark Cities » LP (2022)
    14/ GO PUBLIC ! (Lyon-Montpellier-Orléans, France) « Too Old to Die » from « Between Nowhere and Goodbye » LP (2023)
    15/ DISTORTED PONY (Los Angeles, US) « Dept. of Existence » from « Instant Winner » LP (1994)
    16/ UNSANE (New York, US) « Factory » from « Sterilize » LP (2017)
    17/ TOXIC RITES (Bretagne, France) « It shall be ours » from « Demo » (2022)
    18/ SHORT DAYS (Lille, France) « Antisocial » from « s/t » LP (2017)
    19/ MORGANA (Firenze, Italie) « Provare Ancora » from « Contemporaneità » LP (2022)
    20/ SCRAPS (Lille, France) « Support, Don’t Panic ! » from upcoming LP (2023)
    21/ KRIEGSTANZ (Pays-Bas) « Judas » from « s/t » EP (2003)
    22/ STRESSSYSTEM (Groningen, Pays-Bas) « Laatste Woorden » from « Vrede die Gee Vrede Is » Tape (2022)
    23/ SKEW WHIFF (Liège, Belgique) « Vertigo » from « Taedium Vitae » LP (2002)
    24/ HOPE ? (Portland, US) « Constant Work » from « Dead and Gone » Tape
    25/ PHOBIA (Paris, France) « The Omega Man » from « The Omega Man » Flexi EP (1990)
    26/ BURNING HEADS (Orléans, France) « Once Again » from « s/t » LP (1992)
    27/ BOSQUE ROJO (Montréal, Canada) « Romper el Cerco » from « Tiempo Vacio » LP (2022)
    28/ OBSESIO (Athens-Barcelona, Grèce-Espagne) « Madre » from « s/t » mLP (2019)
    29/ ISTUKAS OVER DISNEYLAND (Pampanga, Philippines) « Panibatan » from « Nung Pera At Salapi Yang Sakit At Kapanamdaman, Ing Simbuyu Ning Sobrang Pangaburi At HiligYa’ng Panulung Makapaldan! » Tape (2022)
    30+31/ DE FATWA’S (Amsterdam, Pays-Bas) « Sacrifice » + « Fight » (2014)
    32/ FLUX (Palembang, Indonésie) « Xenophobia » from « Demo » (2022)
    33/ HÄGÖL (Adelaide, Australie) « Goyangi » from « Demo » (2022)
    34/ LAMA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Iso Pasi » from « s/t » LP (1982)
    35/ NOFX (Los Angeles, US) « Please play this Song on the Radio » from « White Thrash, two Herbs and a Bean » LP (1992)
    36/ TWIN TEMPLE (Los Angeles, US) « Satan’s a Woman » from « Satan’s a Woman » EP (2019)

