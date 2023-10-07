La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 18 sur le label Vitual Urban Records
7 octobre 2023
Emission 18 sur le label VUR (Virtual Urban Records)
Tracklist :
Ali BERGER : Leaves (walk) – Encounter in fluidic space
SOJA CALCIUM : Boum (la nostalgie) – Groove box
OVER BURDEN UNIT : Bugworm – Mortuus Palus
TANUKI HOUSE : Luxuary sweatpants – Star topics
VIRTUAL SQUIDD LORDS : Bendy bears – Squidd Lyfe Crysus
ICONIC BLACK SUIT : Slobot – Lords of the acid Alliance vol 3
ACID DRUID : Vacant Dream – Blind eyes forever shall be mine
MOPFUNK : Bat Drain – Lords of the acid alliance vol 3
ICONIC BLACK SUIT : Her voice could silence my demons – Drink
GUAVID : qzerezgy yyyyyy – Lords of the acid Alliance vol 3
FOUL DUKE – N4529W (250) – Lords of the acid Alliance vol 3
RESTING CELL : Skeletal Hours – Skelettstute
Nouveautés :
Laurent GARNIER : Tales from the real world -33 tours et puis s’en vont
Brian ENO : Damp bones -Top boy
JANTRA : Jaborouna Jabor – Synthetized Sudan Astro Nubian Electronic Dance sound from the Fashaga
Orchestra Manoeuvre in the Dark : Bauhause staircase – Slowtrain
Kececekecé
IXINDAMIX : Acid cheese 3
POSTIVE EDUCATION Sélection :
VTSS : Sober raving – Hellcat vol 1
DONATO DOZZY :Messy kafka world – 124