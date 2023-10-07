podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 18 sur le label Vitual Urban Records
    ACID BAB electro positive
    7 octobre 2023 | Aucun commentaire
    BOITE A BORDEL
    Emission 18 sur le label VUR (Virtual Urban Records)
    Tracklist :
    Ali BERGER : Leaves (walk) – Encounter in fluidic space
    SOJA CALCIUM : Boum (la nostalgie) – Groove box
    OVER BURDEN UNIT : Bugworm – Mortuus Palus
    TANUKI HOUSE : Luxuary sweatpants – Star topics
    VIRTUAL SQUIDD LORDS : Bendy bears – Squidd Lyfe Crysus
    ICONIC BLACK SUIT : Slobot – Lords of the acid Alliance vol 3
    ACID DRUID : Vacant Dream – Blind eyes forever shall be mine
    MOPFUNK : Bat Drain – Lords of the acid alliance vol 3
    ICONIC BLACK SUIT : Her voice could silence my demons – Drink
    GUAVID : qzerezgy yyyyyy – Lords of the acid Alliance vol 3
    FOUL DUKE – N4529W (250) – Lords of the acid Alliance vol 3
    RESTING CELL : Skeletal Hours – Skelettstute
    Nouveautés :
    Laurent GARNIER : Tales from the real world -33 tours et puis s’en vont
    Brian ENO : Damp bones -Top boy
    JANTRA : Jaborouna Jabor – Synthetized Sudan Astro Nubian Electronic Dance sound from the Fashaga
    Orchestra Manoeuvre in the Dark : Bauhause staircase – Slowtrain
    Kececekecé
    IXINDAMIX : Acid cheese 3
    POSTIVE EDUCATION Sélection :
    VTSS : Sober raving – Hellcat vol 1
    DONATO DOZZY :Messy kafka world – 124

