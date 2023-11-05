La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 19 Robot Elephant Records
5 novembre 2023 | Aucun commentaire
Emission 19 Label Robot Elephant Records
Tracklist
Men in Burka : More Khala – Techno Allah
Blue on Blue : Silent Walls – Vision Imaginary / Holographic dreams
Acid Mothers Temple / Stearica : Noodles + Peperoncino / Stearica Acid Mothers Temple
The Church of Synth : Das Dröhnen der Göttlichen Räder – The church of Synth
Tim Follin, Geoff Follin : Gauntlet – SID Chip Sounds : The music of the Commodore 64
Dead Fader : Orange Rain – Hyp 30
John Cohen : The Deep – Deaf Arena
Dead Fader : Kaimans Head – Dorohedoro original soundtrack
Nouveautés :
Arwa Ismaïl : The call to the unknow – Beginning of the end
Skizzen : Nuit Blanche – Skizzen
Ketut : Côté noir – Côté Noir Ep
Erwan Sene – Trade union – I heard you
King Kizzard and The Lizzard wizard : Gilgamesh – The Silver Cord
Callian Marian : Aqua Fortis – Hyper Opus
Sélection Positive Education Festival
Amnesia Scanner : As Too wrong – Another life
Yves Deruyter : XYZ – XYZ
Fjaak : It’s time Again – Fjaak 007
Kecekecé
Bruit Fantôme : Disintegration – Robert Smith