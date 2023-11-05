podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 19 Robot Elephant Records
    electro Nouveautés positive education robot Elephant
    5 novembre 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:26:43 — 184.1MB) | Embed

    Subscribe: RSS

    Emission 19 Label Robot Elephant Records

    Tracklist
    Men in Burka  : More Khala  – Techno Allah
    Blue on Blue : Silent Walls – Vision Imaginary / Holographic dreams
    Acid Mothers Temple / Stearica : Noodles + Peperoncino / Stearica Acid Mothers Temple
    The Church of Synth : Das Dröhnen der Göttlichen Räder – The church of Synth
    Tim Follin, Geoff Follin : Gauntlet – SID Chip Sounds : The music of the Commodore 64
    Dead Fader : Orange Rain – Hyp 30
    John Cohen : The Deep – Deaf Arena
    Dead Fader : Kaimans Head – Dorohedoro original soundtrack
    Nouveautés :
    Arwa Ismaïl : The call to the unknow – Beginning of the end
    Skizzen : Nuit Blanche – Skizzen
    Ketut : Côté noir – Côté Noir Ep
    Erwan Sene – Trade union – I heard you
    King Kizzard and The Lizzard wizard : Gilgamesh – The Silver Cord
    Callian Marian : Aqua Fortis – Hyper Opus
    Sélection Positive Education Festival
    Amnesia Scanner : As Too wrong – Another life
    Yves Deruyter : XYZ – XYZ
    Fjaak : It’s time Again – Fjaak 007
    Kecekecé
    Bruit Fantôme : Disintegration – Robert Smith

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE La Boîte à Bordel

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       