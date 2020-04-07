La France pue – 07/04/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:02:58 — 281.5MB) | Embed
En raison des mesures sanitaires, pas d’émission à la radio ce soir, mais un podcast rempli jusqu’à la gueule, la france pue ne s’arrête jamais !
Because of sanitary reasons, no radio show tonight but a podcast filled with hardcore punk, la france pue never stops !
1/ COCHE BOMBA (France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ CIVIC (Australie) « Pleasure » from « Those Who No » EP (2018)
3/ GOLDEN TORSO (US) « Broken Extra Arms » from « Broken Extra Arms » EP (2012)
4/ AUS-ROTTEN (US) « Civilized Bloodbath » from « And now…back to our Programming » LP (1998)
5/ DISAFFECT (Écosse) « Storm Coming » from « An Injury to one is an Injury to all » EP (1992)
6/ FILTH OF MANKIND (Pologne) « zamknięty rozdział » from « The Final Chapter » LP (2000)
7/ SPASI SOHRANI (Pologne) « nadal płoną pochodnie » from « Bez Komentarza » Tape (1996)
8/ ZONE INFINIE (France) « En Équilibre » from « Dégats » upcoming release (2020)
9/ OPERATION EAT SHIT (France) « You don’t listen, just hear » from « s/t » EP (2008)
10/ THE DICKS (US) « The Dicks Hate the Police » from « The Dicks hate the Police » EP (1980)
11/ JACNO (France) « Rectangle » from « Rectangle » EP (1979)
12/ POWERPLANT (UK) « A Spine » from upcoming « A Spine / Evidence » EP (2020)
13/ LITIGE (France) « Regardez-moi » from upcoming « En Eaux Troubles » LP (2020)
14/ D-SAGAWA (US) « Destroy Me » from « I want to die suffering » Tape (2016)
15/ PETITE (US) « 11:15 » from « s/t » EP (2017)
16/ DROPDEAD (US) « At the cost of an animal » from « 落とす死 » LP (1994)
17/ HIS HERO IS GONE (US) « Headless/Heartless » from « Monuments to Thieves » LP (1997)
18/ HOSTILITY (Pologne) unreleased EP (1996)
19/ SANCTUS IUDA (Pologne) « wolny wybór, wolne zycie » from split EP w/Sharpeville (1997)
20/ ALL FOR NOTHING (Hollande) « Shattered » from « Can’t Kill what’s Inside » LP (2007)
21/ CHAIN WHIP (US) « Concrete » from « 14 Lashes » LP (2019)
22/ COMPLICATIONS (Canada) « The Liar » from « s/t » LP (2010)
23/ THE INSECTS feat. Dirty Napz (US) « No Rules » from « Free the Hard Way » CD (2006)
24/ KALASHNIKOV COLLECTIVE (Italie) « Il Cielo Sopra Neo-Tokyo » from Vivi Nel 2020 Comp-Benefit Brigate Volontarie (2020)
25/ SHOKI (Italie) « Black Again » from Vivi Nel 2020 Comp – Benefit Brigate Volontarie (2020)
26/ SPAM RISK (US) « Einstein Chicago » from « s/t » Demo Tape (2020)
27/ DECADENT FEW (UK) « Happy Families » from « Lowlife » LP (2019)
28/ JOE STRUMMER & THE MESCALEROS (UK) « Tony Adams » from « Rock Art and the X-Ray Style » LP (1999)
29/ KYLESA (US) « Welcome Mat to an Abandoned Life » from « To walk a Middle Course » LP (2005)
30/ SANCTUS IUDA (Pologne) « Do they owe us a living (Crass) » from « ABC » Tape (1996)
31/ ADACTA (Slovaquie) « Velky Brat » from « Circullus Viciosus » LP (2018)
32/ LOST CHERREES (UK) « Race of the Test-Tubes » from « No Fighting No War No Trouble No More » EP (1983)
33/ CONGA FURY (Japon) « Money makes the more go » from « Dear Friends » LP (2005)
34/ HOT SNAKES (US) « Salton » from « Automatic Midnight » LP (2000)
35/ IDLES (US) « Mother » from « Mother » EP (2017)
36/ MURO (Colombie) « Fantasia Del Progreso » from « Pacificar » LP (2020)
37/ SPECIAL INTERESTS (US) « Don’t kiss me in Public » from upcoming LP (2020)
38/ MIL-SPEC (Canada) « Springtime (Leatherface) » from « DDL Sessions » Tape (2019)
39/ WORLD BURNS TO DEATH (US) « The War can go on forever » from « The War can go on Forever » EP (2009)
40/ ALL OUT ATTAK (US) « Traitor » from ?
41/ EYE FOR AN EYE (Pologne) « Konflikt » from « Dystans » LP (2005)
42/ POLIKARPA Y SUS VICIOSAS (Colombia) « Una de Piratas » from « Libertad y Disorden » LP (2012)
43/ ASKO (Portugal) « No Punk » from « Punk ? » Tape (2019)
44 + 45/ VIOLENT CHRISTIANS (US) « Bullshit Junky + Need a Fixxx » from « No Speed No Punk ! » Tape (2020)
47/ LAFFING GAS (US) « The Gulch » from « It’s a beautiful day in the gulch » LP (2020)