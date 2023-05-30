LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 30/05/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:03:48 — 170.0MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ BLACK PANDA (A Coruna, Espagne) « Anti-Cop » from « Tanque de 98 Octanos » LP (2006)
2/ BLACK CODE (Besançon, France) « Captain ACAB » from « Hanged, Drawn and Quartered » LP (2012)
3/ BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Waterford, US) « Verminous » from « Verminous » LP (2020)
4/ LUST FOR DEATH (Le Thillot, France) « Haunted by the Ghosts » from CD
5/ NERVOUS JERK (Christchurch, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Hard come, Easy go » from « Ugly Losers Club » LP (2023)
6/ TATXERS (Pamplona, Espagne) « Paperezka Tigrea » from « s/t » LP (2023)
7/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « Straight to Hell » from « Combat Rock » LP (1982)
8/ STRAIGHT TO HELL (Saint-Etienne, France) « Le Mal du Pays » from « s/t » LP (2010)
9/ NUX VOMICA (Portland, US) « The Final Election in a Crumbling Empire » from « A Civilized World » LP (2007)
10/ ACCIDENTE (Madrid, Espagne) « Lxs Invisibles » from V/A « Pas une Minute de Silence » (2023)
11/ UTOPIE (Lille, France) « Antisocial » (Commando 9mm) from V/A « Pas une Minute de Silence » (2023)
12/ MATRAK ATTAKK (Belgique) « Her Story Untold » from split LP w/ Persona Non Data (2023)
13/ NEGATIVE RUNNERS (Saint-Etienne, France) « The Last Soviet » from « s/t » LP (2020)
14/ CHICKEN’S CALL (Grenoble, France) « Pas de Temps » from Benefit Tape (2021)
15/ HEZ (Panama) « Punks de Fin de Semana » from « Panamaniacs » LP (2023)
16/ DELETÄR (Saint-Etienne, France) « Vaterland » from s/t » LP (2023)
17/ DETRITUS (Liège, Belgique) « Death Revolution » from « s/t » LP (2005)
18/ DISCHARGE (Stoke-on-Trent, UK) « Infected » from « End of Days » LP (2016)
19/ WAR COMA (Manchester, UK) « The Feeding » from split LP w/ Jesus Bruiser (2010)
20/ UZU (Montréal, Canada) « Chafa El Hawiya » from « s/t » LP (2023)
21/ TURQUOISE (Paris, France) « Mais Pourquoi ? » from « Sang, Larmes & Râles » LP (2023)
22/ EDELWEISS PIRATEN (Olsztyn, Pologne) « Kije I Butelki » from « Blizna » LP (2009)
23/ EL BANDA (Warszawa, Pologne) « Ajlouju » from « Skutki Uboczne » LP (2010)
24/ LA LIGNE MAGINOT (Autriche) « Die Letzen Meter » from « s/t » CD (2010)
25/ EAT MY FEAR (Berlin, Allemagne) « Time to Heal » from « New Era » LP (2023)
26/ LITOVSK (Brest, France) « There ain’t no answer » from split EP w/ Hint (2023)
27+28+29/ CONVERGE (Boston, US) « First Light + « Last Light » + « Black Cloud » from « You Fail Me » LP (2004)
30+31 / HININ (Tulle, France) « Déjà Mort » + « Rêve Adolescent (Undertones) » from split EP w/ Litovsk (2023)
32/ ROUGH KIDS (Los Angeles, US) « Sick & Tired » from « The Black and White and Grey » LP (2023)