    OVERDRIVE – 01 04 22
    1 avril 2022


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 1er avril 2022 sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Tranzat en interview pour la sortie de son album Ouh La La sur la Klonosphere.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Black Label Society
    Audrey Horne
    Reckless Love
    Dead Horse One
    Spirits of Fire
    Hollow
    Tranzat’ + interview
    Svartsot
    Meshuggah
    Kozh Dall
    Afect
    TYR
    Furze

