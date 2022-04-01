OVERDRIVE – 01 04 22
1 avril 2022 | Aucun commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 1er avril 2022 sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Tranzat en interview pour la sortie de son album Ouh La La sur la Klonosphere.
Black Label Society
Audrey Horne
Reckless Love
Dead Horse One
Spirits of Fire
Hollow
Tranzat’ + interview
Svartsot
Meshuggah
Kozh Dall
Afect
TYR
Furze
