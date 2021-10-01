OVERDRIVE – 01 10 21
1 octobre 2021 | Aucun commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 1er octobre 2021 sur Radio Dio.
Metallica
Tom Morello
Eclipse
Resurrection Kings
Rebellion
Heaven & Earth
Muddles
Black Swamp Water
Mordred
Warning
Dawn Harbour
The Five Hundred
Dark Tranquillity
Carcass
Ola Englund
Sodom
Downright Dominate
Auri
