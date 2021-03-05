podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 05 03 21
    Extreme Metal hard rock hardcore heavy metal
    5 mars 2021 | Aucun commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 5 mars 2021 avec une interview de Psykup pour la sortie de Hello Karma.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Faith No More
    Moonspell
    Inglorious
    Forever
    Orden Ogan
    Andrew W K
    Psykup + interview
    Psykup + interview
    Dusk of Delusion
    Bloody Hammer
    Messiahvore
    Bloodtrust
    Memoriam
    Wolfchant
    Architects

