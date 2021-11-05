podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 05 11 21
    Death Metal hard rock heavy metal metal
    5 novembre 2021


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 5 novembre 2021 sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Prophetic Scourge en interview pour la sortie de son album Gnosis (Klonosphere) !

    Sanctuary
    Mastodon
    Eclipse
    Armored Saint
    Small Town Sindrome
    Vega
    Prophetic Scourge + interview
    Prophetic Scourge + interview
    Blutengel
    Death Decline
    Bloodphemy
    Feared
    Archspire
    Slapdown
    Me & that Man

