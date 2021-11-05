OVERDRIVE – 05 11 21
5 novembre 2021 | Aucun commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 5 novembre 2021 sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Prophetic Scourge en interview pour la sortie de son album Gnosis (Klonosphere) !
Sanctuary
Mastodon
Eclipse
Armored Saint
Small Town Sindrome
Vega
Prophetic Scourge + interview
Blutengel
Death Decline
Bloodphemy
Feared
Archspire
Slapdown
Me & that Man
